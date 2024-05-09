This actress was forced to work in B-grade films, called ‘ugly duckling’; became superstar, now owns Rs 100 crore house

This actress, who started working at the age of 14, later became a superstar and now lives in a luxurious mansion.

Many Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Sridevi, Hrithik Roshan, and more started their careers as child artistes and later went on to become superstars. Another such actress, who became an actress at 14 to support her family, later became a superstar after facing numerous struggles.

The actress we are talking about has given hits with almost every superstar in the industry be it Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar, and more. Despite belonging to a film family, the actress faced body shaming, however, later won several hearts with her beauty and acting chops. She is none other than Rekha.

Born to actress Pushpavalli and Tamil film industry superstar Gemini Ganesan, Rekha was never accepted by her father. She never wanted to be an actress and dreamed of being an Air hostess, however, her mother forced her to become an actress. The actress revealed in an interview that she was dragged from one studio to another at the age of 14 for shoots by her aunt as her mother was critically ill. The actress left her studies to support her family financially and to earn money, during the initial period of her career, she also said yes to some of the B-grade films in the Tamil industry.

Rekha revealed in an interview that she had to face criticism for her dark complexion and said, "I was called the ‘Ugly Duckling’ of Hindi films because of my dark complexion and South Indian features. I used to feel deeply hurt when people compared me with the leading heroines of the time and said I was no match for them.I was determined to make it big on sheer merit."

Well, none of this could stop the actress from being a superstar in Hindi cinema. In the span of her career, the actress worked in over 180 films and gave several hits with superstars like Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Dharmendra, and more. Some of her memorable movies include Lajja, Phool Bane Angaray, Khoon Bhari Maang, Krrish, Umrao Jaan, Khubsoorat, Kalyug, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and more.

The actress is now regarded as one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema and has also won a National Award and several other awards for her performances over the years. The actress now leads a luxurious life and owns a lavish bungalow worth Rs 100 crore named Basera in Mumbai's Bandra. The actress is now away from the film industry, however, often spotted at some award functions.

