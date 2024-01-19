Meet Rekha’s sister Radha, once top model, one mistake ruined her career, made Dimple Kapadia superstar

Rekha's sister Radha chose to leave the glamour industry in 1981 after marrying her childhood friend, Usman Saeed.

Evergreen Rekha, the timeless beauty of Bollywood, is known for her unique style and continues to be adored for carrying herself with style and grace. While she often makes headlines for her acting and personal life, not many people know about her family, especially her sister Radha.

Rekha comes from a large family as she has six sisters and one brother. Her father was actor Gemini Ganesan, who was married three times. Gemini Ganesan had four daughters from his first wife, two from his second, and a daughter and a son from his third wife, Savitri. Among all of Rekha's siblings, her only real sister is named Radha.

Similar to Rekha, Radha is also very beautiful and was a well-known model. She worked in various Tamil films and did photoshoots for popular magazines. Despite her appearances in films, Radha was more interested in modeling.

Interestingly, Raj Kapoor had initially offered the film Bobby to Radha. He wanted her to star opposite Rishi Kapoor, but Radha declined the offer. Eventually, the role went to Dimple Kapadia, and 'Bobby' became a massive success, turning Dimple Kapadia into a star overnight.

Radha chose to leave the glamour industry in 1981 after marrying her childhood friend, Usman Saeed. Following their marriage, Radha and Usman moved to the US. Usman Saeed is the son of the renowned South Indian director S. M. Abbas. Radha and Usman have two sons, both of whom are now married.