Covishield maker AstraZeneca to withdraw its COVID-19 vaccine globally due to...

AstraZeneca also plans to revoke marketing authorisations for its vaccine, Vaxzevria, within Europe due to reduced demand and discontinuation of production and supply.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 08, 2024, 08:20 AM IST

AstraZeneca on Tuesday announced that it is globally withdrawing its COVID-19 vaccine, as reported by UK-based The Telegraph.

AstraZeneca also plans to revoke marketing authorisations for its vaccine, Vaxzevria, within Europe due to reduced demand and discontinuation of production and supply.

"As multiple, variant COVID-19 vaccines have since been developed there is a surplus of available updated vaccines," the company said.

