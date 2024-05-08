Covishield maker AstraZeneca to withdraw its COVID-19 vaccine globally due to...

AstraZeneca also plans to revoke marketing authorisations for its vaccine, Vaxzevria, within Europe due to reduced demand and discontinuation of production and supply.

AstraZeneca on Tuesday announced that it is globally withdrawing its COVID-19 vaccine, as reported by UK-based The Telegraph.

"As multiple, variant COVID-19 vaccines have since been developed there is a surplus of available updated vaccines," the company said.