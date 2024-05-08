Meet actor, who was once thrown out of set, beat up cops, then became popular villain; starred in Rs 1000-crore film

This actor was once thrown out of sets, later became one of the highest-paid villains in Bollywood.

Many artistes who come to Mumbai with the dream to be an actor, struggle during their initial days and only some of them are able to finally make it big inthe industry. One such actor, who was once thrown out of set, later became a top villain.

The actor we are talking about has given tough competition to many actors like Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, and others in films and emerged to be one of the highest-paid villains in the industry. He is none other than Ashutosh Rana.

Ashutosh Rana is one of the well-known names in Bollywood. When the actor first went to Mahesh Bhatt to ask for work, he touched the filmmaker's feet which didn't sit well with him and the filmmaker asked his security to throw him out of the set and asked the security to "not let such people inside the set." Ashutosh tried hard to meet him again.

During their second meeting, Ashutosh Rana told Mahesh Bhatt that his parents had taught him to take blessings from elders by touching their feet and this is what made the filmmaker emotional and impressed him. Later, it was Mahesh Bhatt who gave the actor his first-ever break with the television show Swabhimaan.

The actor worked in several other TV shows like Farz, Sazish, Jax Kabhi, and Waris. He later made his Bollywood debut with Ashaant, also starring Akshay Kumar and after this he never looked back. Though the actor's career started with a number of flops, with Ghulam, he established himself in the industry. He then went on to give several hits like Simmba, War, Baadal, Jaanwar, Raaz, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Fighter among others.

While speaking to Lallantop, Ashutosh Rana, who was the student lead back then said, “one day I learned from a friend that cops had beaten up two of our other friends. This was happening at Civil Lines so we rushed there and saw that two cops were beating them. Then the matter flipped when I also started beating them (the cops). I knew then that this matter won’t be settled here. I asked my friend to run to the university and gather students before we were taken to the police station. We had our English exams the next day!” The actor further revealed how they went on a hunger strike to get the two cops suspended and even barged into the car of the CM to make him listen to their problem.

Ashutosh Rana is considered to be one of the top villains in Bollywood. The actor is also one of the highest-paid villains charging Rs 5 crore per film. The actor also featured in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan which went on to be a blockbuster and collected Rs 1050 crore worldwide at the box office. Not only this, the actor also appeared in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 in a cameo.

