Ratan Tata’s younger brother lives in a 2BHK flat, doesn’t use mobile phone, he still owns…

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, is one of the most celebrated Indian billionaires around the globe. Known for his philanthropy, business skills and wisdom, Ratan Tata has a massive net worth of more than Rs 3800 crore. Almost every member of Ratan Tata’s family has been involved in the business empire passed down over generations. While members of Ratan Tata’s family are often in the media spotlight, not many people know about Ratan Tata’s younger brother Jimmy Naval Tata. Unlike his brother Ratan Tata, Jimmy Tata is media shy and refrain from getting public attention. Known for his humble lifestyle, Jimmy Tata shared a deep connection with Ratan Tata. The bond between the brothers was seen when Ratan Tata took to social media to post a throwback black-and-white photo of himself with his brother Jimmy Tata, wishing the latter a happy birthday. The photo was clicked in 1945, when Ratan Tata said that “nothing came between” the two brothers.

Ratan Tata’s brother Jimmy Tata decided to take a step back and lead a simple life as his elder brother soared with success heading the family business. Despite his massive wealth, Jimmy lives in a humble 2BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Colaba, away from the public eye. As per an old post shared by Harsh Goenka, Jimmy Tata stays in a small flat and has little to no interest in the family business. Further, he is also a very good squash player who used to beat Goenka every time.

As per reports, Jimmy Tata doesn’t own a mobile phone and gets all his updates through the newspaper. However, he is still a prominent shareholder in Tata Sons, TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Power, Indian Hotels and Tata Chemicals, and is up to date on all developments in the Tata business.