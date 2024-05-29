This film was super flop, had two superstars who never worked together again, songs became superhit, one actor is now..

After 'Mann' was released, it was also rejected by the audiences. Made with a budget of Rs 14 crore, 'Mann' earned only Rs 16 crore in India and Rs 36 crore worldwide. The film was a flop despite the presence of two superstars in it.

Many actors in Bollywood achieve such superstardom that filmmakers think that their movies would be superhit by their presence in it. Something similar happened in 1999 when director Indra Kumar made a romantic film with superstars Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. Both these actors had such a fan following that the film was expected to be a superhit. However, things did not work out as planned.

We are talking about the film 'Mann' starring Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles with Anil Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, and Neeraj Vora with a special appearance from Rani Mukerji. 'Mann' was touted to be a superhit thanks to the love that fans had for both Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala. However, their pairing did not work out for the second time around as well.

Before this, Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala were seen in 'Akele Hum Akele Tum' (1995). This film was a flop at the box office.

The only takeaway from the film was the songs that were released with it. Even more than 20 years after its release, the songs of 'Mann' continue to resonate with the audiences even today.

Another actor who made a mark in the industry through this film was Neeraj Vora who tragically died in 2017 after a long illness. He was reportedly in a coma for 13 months after suffering from a massive heart attack and brain stroke.

'Mann' was a flop at the box office and since then, Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala have never collaborated for a film together despite fans always loving their pairing.

