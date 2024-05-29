Meet actress who made superflop debut, became superstar after working in Rs 600 crore film, doubled fees, is now..

Triptii Dimri is now all set to also star in 'Dhadak 2', Karan Johar announced on Monday. The film, originally starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, will have Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles and will be released on November 22.

In the film industry, one can only hope to keep working hard to one day get recognised. While some celebrities wait their entire life to gain fame and success in the film world, others never give up the struggle and it pays off in ways they never could have imagined. Today, we will tell you about an actress who after years of struggle is now getting returns and recognition for her talent and beauty. We are talking about Triptii Dimri who entered the film industry in 2017 but shot to fame especially after starring in Ranbir Kapoor's recent blockbuster film 'Animal'.

Apart from 'Dhadak 2', Triptii Dimri, thanks to her fame after 'Animal', has 4 other films in her kitty including 'Bad Newz' opposite Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' opposite Kartik Aaryan, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' opposite Rajkummar Rao, and 'Aashiqui 3' opposite Kartik Aaryan.

All these films in Triptii Dimri's kitty are a testament to the meteoric rise in her popularity.

Let us tell you that Triptii Dimri, who is also referred to as India's 'National Crush', was born in 1994 in Garhwal, Uttarakhand. She made her acting debut with the 2017 film 'Poster Boys' starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas Talpade. She then played the lead role in 'Laila Majnu' in 2018 and a minor role in late superstar Sridevi's 'Mom'.

Triptii Dimri gained immense critical acclaim after starring in 'Bulbbul' and 'Qala' but, in 2023, the actress shot to fame when she appeared in the top-grossing Ranbir Kapoor film 'Animal'. The film proved to be a significant advancement in Triptii Dimri's career.

After the success of 'Animal', Triptii Dimri has also increased her fees and now charges double the money for her appearances. Reports state that Triptii charged Rs 40 lakh for her role in 'Animal', but her fee has now doubled to Rs 80 lakh. Triptii Dimri's estimated net worth is said to be in the range of Rs 20-30 crores.