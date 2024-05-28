Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mizoram: 10 dead, several missing as stone quarry collapses in Aizawl amid rains

Neha Sharma says she doesn't attend Bollywood awards shows as they aren't 'genuine': It’s all taken already | Exclusive

SOIE celebrates World Menstrual Day with sustainable sanitary pads distribution with Kamakhya

House of Lies trailer: Sanjay Kapoor's murder mystery reminds fans of Knives Out

This actor made superflop debut with Kiara Advani, belongs to film family who gave 4 superstars to Bollywood, is now..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pune Porsche Crash: Rs 3 Lakh Given To Change Teen's Blood Sample, Doctors Arrested

Neha Sharma says she doesn't attend Bollywood awards shows as they aren't 'genuine': It’s all taken already | Exclusive

SOIE celebrates World Menstrual Day with sustainable sanitary pads distribution with Kamakhya

   Essential tips to stay safe and healthy this summer!

Crocodile and Alligator: Know the difference

Dry fruits to transform your daily diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Pune Porsche Crash: Rs 3 Lakh Given To Change Teen's Blood Sample, Doctors Arrested

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Fourth Accused Caught By Police, Two More On The Run

Blast In J&K: Three Injured After A Mysterious Blast Occurred In J&K's Samba

House of Lies trailer: Sanjay Kapoor's murder mystery reminds fans of Knives Out

Neha Sharma says she doesn't attend Bollywood awards shows as they aren't 'genuine': It’s all taken already | Exclusive

This actor made superflop debut with Kiara Advani, belongs to film family who gave 4 superstars to Bollywood, is now..

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

House of Lies trailer: Sanjay Kapoor's murder mystery reminds fans of Knives Out

Sanjay Kapoor's new murder mystery has fans calling it Indian version of Knives Out.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 28, 2024, 11:59 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

House of Lies trailer: Sanjay Kapoor's murder mystery reminds fans of Knives Out
Sanjay Kapoor's still from House of Lies trailer
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    After Murder Mubarak, Sanjay Kapoor is back with another murder mystery and the makers of the show have finally released the trailer. The actor is set play a cop in the film who is in search for the hidden truth behind a high profile murder. Though intriguing, the trailer reminds fans of Knives Out. 

    The trailer gives a peek into the suspicious death of the character Albert Pinto after his birthday party. It then shows investigators Rajveer Singh Choudhary, (played by Sanjay Kapoor) and Abhay along with officer Sashi from the Enforcement Directorate interrogating the guests which include Albert's wife Ragini, brother Anthony, sister-in-law Aastha, lawyer Karan Sinha, doctor Fernandes, friend Colonel Verma, and house help Zaid.

    Actor Sanjay Kapoor said: “Playing Rajveer Singh Chaudhary in ‘House of Lies' was an incredibly enriching experience. This character is relentless and deeply intuitive, traits that are essential when navigating through such a convoluted mystery. The complexity of the plot and the depth of the characters make this film a must-watch.”

    Director Saumitra Singh said, “As an ardent admirer of the murder mystery genre, from the mind-bending classics by Agatha Christie to edgy modern noir thrillers, I have always been captivated by their ability to challenge and thrill audiences. Bringing ‘House of Lies’ to life in collaboration with ZEE5 and my writer, Abhiraj Sharma has truly been a dream project, allowing me to craft a twisted psychological ride that will keep viewers guessing until the end. We have meticulously crafted each character as a deliciously layered and deceitful puzzle piece, brought to life by an extraordinarily talented ensemble cast. This flick is a delirious descent into the darkest depths of human nature that will have you clinging to the edge of your seat. From start to finish, I can guarantee that viewers will be utterly transfixed, unable to take their eyes off the screen as the shocking truths are revealed."

    Netizens shared their views on the trailer. One of the comments read, "Lies of school ka copy." Another user commented, "I think it may be the last film of Ritu Raj." Another user wrote, "Looks like an Indianised version of Knives Out." Another wrote, "Waiting to see Sanjay Kapoor." 

    House of Lies also stars Simran Kaur Suri, Hiten Paintal and the late actor Rituraj K Singh among others. Produced by Kali Movies Private Limited and Sebhariya Pictures, and directed by Saumitra Singh, House of Lies is set to premiere on ZEE5 on May 31.

    With inputs from IANS

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    'Felt bad for...': Amitabh Bachchan reacts to 'most touching' moment from IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH final

    Faridabad Jewar Expressway: Ballabgarh to Jewar Airport in 15 minutes, check distance, route, completion date

    Noida news: IRS officer arrested for allegedly killing woman whom he met on dating app

    Made in Rs 1 crore, this classic was shot in 40 days, director made film to battle depression, movie inspired 6 remakes

    Viral video shows Cyclone Remal nearing Bengal-Bangladesh coast, watch here

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

    Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

    Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

    AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

    AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement