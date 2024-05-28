House of Lies trailer: Sanjay Kapoor's murder mystery reminds fans of Knives Out

Sanjay Kapoor's new murder mystery has fans calling it Indian version of Knives Out.

After Murder Mubarak, Sanjay Kapoor is back with another murder mystery and the makers of the show have finally released the trailer. The actor is set play a cop in the film who is in search for the hidden truth behind a high profile murder. Though intriguing, the trailer reminds fans of Knives Out.

The trailer gives a peek into the suspicious death of the character Albert Pinto after his birthday party. It then shows investigators Rajveer Singh Choudhary, (played by Sanjay Kapoor) and Abhay along with officer Sashi from the Enforcement Directorate interrogating the guests which include Albert's wife Ragini, brother Anthony, sister-in-law Aastha, lawyer Karan Sinha, doctor Fernandes, friend Colonel Verma, and house help Zaid.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor said: “Playing Rajveer Singh Chaudhary in ‘House of Lies' was an incredibly enriching experience. This character is relentless and deeply intuitive, traits that are essential when navigating through such a convoluted mystery. The complexity of the plot and the depth of the characters make this film a must-watch.”

Director Saumitra Singh said, “As an ardent admirer of the murder mystery genre, from the mind-bending classics by Agatha Christie to edgy modern noir thrillers, I have always been captivated by their ability to challenge and thrill audiences. Bringing ‘House of Lies’ to life in collaboration with ZEE5 and my writer, Abhiraj Sharma has truly been a dream project, allowing me to craft a twisted psychological ride that will keep viewers guessing until the end. We have meticulously crafted each character as a deliciously layered and deceitful puzzle piece, brought to life by an extraordinarily talented ensemble cast. This flick is a delirious descent into the darkest depths of human nature that will have you clinging to the edge of your seat. From start to finish, I can guarantee that viewers will be utterly transfixed, unable to take their eyes off the screen as the shocking truths are revealed."

Netizens shared their views on the trailer. One of the comments read, "Lies of school ka copy." Another user commented, "I think it may be the last film of Ritu Raj." Another user wrote, "Looks like an Indianised version of Knives Out." Another wrote, "Waiting to see Sanjay Kapoor."

House of Lies also stars Simran Kaur Suri, Hiten Paintal and the late actor Rituraj K Singh among others. Produced by Kali Movies Private Limited and Sebhariya Pictures, and directed by Saumitra Singh, House of Lies is set to premiere on ZEE5 on May 31.

With inputs from IANS

