Taha Shah Badussha opens up on dating rumours with Heeramandi co-star Pratibha Ranta

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 28, 2024, 12:23 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Is Heeramandi's Taha Shah Badussha dating Laapataa Ladies-fame Pratibha Ranta? Actor breaks his silence: 'When love...'
Taha Shah Badussha and Pratibha Ranta spotted together
Heeramandi's star Taha Shah Badussha and Laapataa Ladies star Pratibha Ranta recently won hearts with their performances and bagged the title of National Crush. They both were recently spotted together leaving a restaurant after dinner and their appearance sparked dating rumours. 

However, recently, Taha Shah Badussha finally broke his silence on dating rumours and revealed if he is ina relationship with Pratibha Ranta. The actor told ETimes, "I wish I could tell you that I’m in love but right now, my responsibility is to not fall in love but to give back to my mother and make her proud. Right now is the time to focus." 

The actor further stated that the only relationship he has right now is with his work and said, "The only relationship that I should be having is with my work so that I can take care of my family. But yes, I want to fall in love and have a family in the future. And for that to happen, I’ll have to first stand up on my own two legs."

Taha further added that he is a 10 when in love and said, "I've always been a man who would give his soul to the girl he falls for. When I fall in love, I’m a ten. But let me also tell you this that it’s very difficult to find love. Having said that, when love hits me – and it has hit me a few times – I’ve gone all out. I’m an extremist in that sense."

Taha Shah Badussha recently won hearts with his potrayal of Tajdar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. Though the actor had worked in several films like Luv Ka The End and Gippy, it is this show that gained him recognition and made him a star. Pratibha Ranta on the other hand, made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's production Laapataa Ladies and became a star overnight. After this, she also won hearts with her potrayal of Shama (Sanjeeda Sheikh's daughter) in Heeramandi. 

