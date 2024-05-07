Twitter
Heeramandi AD Snehil Dixit Mehra reacts to Vivek Agnihotri slamming show for romanticising brothels: 'He hasn't...'

Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, UP: Know polling date, candidates and past results

'Tereko andar aana hai?: Varun Dhawan gets irritated after paps click photos during his visit to doctor in viral video

Arijit Singh cuts his nails during live performance, netizens react: 'Nakhun public me baant dete'

Delhi liquor policy case: SC defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

Bollywood

Arijit Singh cuts his nails during live performance, netizens react: 'Nakhun public me baant dete'

Arijit Singh was seen cutting his nails while performing live in Dubai.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 07, 2024, 04:10 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Arijit Singh
    A recent video of Arijit Singh performing live on stage has been making rounds on social media, grabbing a lot of attention from fans. In the video, the singer can be seen singing while casually cutting his nails.

    The video has been receiving mixed reactions on social media, many people it 'highly unprofessional.' While others defended the singer. One of the social media said, "nakhun b public me baant dete... fan's life time wo b sambhal kr rkh lete (You could have distributed nails in the public, you fans would have kept it for lifetime)." Another said,"he should have done it before the concert, highly unprofessional, and who gets nail cutters to concerts? Crazy stuff.” Meanwhile, one of his fans wrote, “This is not called humble, this is unhygienic.”

    The video, shared by fan pages of the singer across different social media platforms, shows Arijit Singh wearing a grey shirt with an orange cloth wrapped around his head. The video is from his concert in Dubai, where he unexpectedly takes out a nail cutter and starts trimming his nails right on stage.

    Earlier, a video went viral on the internet in which the singer was seen apologising to the actress Mahira Khan during the middle of his performance. Arijit actually failed to recognise Mahira while singing the song Zaalima, which was picturised on the actress and Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 crime drama Raees. Mahira was sitting in the VIP zone of the concert. As Arijit identified her, he stopped singing midway and introduced Mahira to the entire audience in the Coca-Cola Arena, and apologised to the actress.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

     

    The clip of this incident had gone viral on the internet. In the video, Arjit can be heard saying, "You guys must be surprised who's here and watching, should I reveal? I should reveal it in a very nice way. Can we have the camera there? I have been trying to recognise, I have seen this person somewhere, it turns out I have sung for her. Ladies and gentlemen, Mahira Khan is sitting right in front of me."

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
