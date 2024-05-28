Twitter
'I made no noise or...': Divya Agarwal breaks silence on rumours of divorce with Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya Agarwal quashed divorce rumors with Apurva Padgaonkar on Instagram, putting them to rest.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 28, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal, who married businessman Apurva Padgaonkar, broke her silence on rumours of divorce. She shared a note on Instagram Stories, dismissing the rumours that circulated after she deleted her wedding photos on social media.

Divya Agarwal took to Instagram and wrote, "I made no noise. I made no comments or stories. I deleted 2500 posts. Yet the media chose to see and react only to my marriage. It's funny how people see and expect things out of me. I have always done something people never expected out of me. And what they expecting now – the babies or divorce ... none of it is happening (side eyes emoji)."

She added, "In reality, my first pinned post on my profile is the thing I want to be the talked about from now onwards. Every movie ends with a happily ever after, and by God's grace, my husband is snoring away to glory right next to me!"

It was only a couple of days ago when Divya and Apurva were spotted together at a public event when the actress said that she is feeling more loved after her married life. There hasn't been any statement or reaction to the divorce rumours by the couple yet. 

After being seen in several reality shows such as MTV Splitsvilla 10, Bigg Boss OTT 1, and MTV Ace of Space 1 (she even ended up winning the last two), Divya made her acting debut in the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2 in 2019, and went on to star in other web series namely Cartel in 2021 and Abhay in 2022.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
