Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra join hands to back Rs 16610000000 investment, billionaires to offer…

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal petitions Supreme Court seeking extension of interim bail by 7 days

Weather Update: Delhi maximum temperature may hit 48°C, IMD issues red alert for Delhi-NCR

This island has more cats than humans, it is located in...

Ratan Tata once had near-death experience, engine on flight failed and he asked to…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance is partnering up with Anand Mahindra’s tech Mahindra and Finland's Nokia to offer 4G and 5G network support in Ghana.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 27, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra
Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man India with a massive net worth of Rs 964273 crore. He is the chairperson of Reliance Industries, the most valuable company in India with a market cap of more than Rs 1989000 crore. Mukesh Ambani is involved in a wide range of business and over the past few years, he has invested massively on 5G network solutions. After touching new heights with 5G infrastructure in India , the billionaire is now planning to expand to other continents. As per a report by the Economic Times, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance is partnering up with Anand Mahindra’s tech Mahindra and Finland's Nokia to offer 4G and 5G network support in Ghana.

The report suggests that Radisys, owned by Reliance’s Jio Platforms Ltd, along with Tech Mahindra and Nokia, are joining forces with Next-Gen Infrastructure Co. (NGIC), which has the Ghanaian government, Ascend Digital and K-Net as stakeholders. For those who are unaware, NGIC is the first neutral 5G shared infrastructure provider in Africa. After Ghana, it plans to offer 4G and 5G network support in other African countries.

NGIC will reportedly invest around Rs 1661 crore in the period of three years to scale up its 4G and 5G networks. The investment will help mobile operators in Africa to get shared infrastructure resources which will help in optimising costs for local telco. As per the report, Mukesh Ambani’s Radisys will offer NGIC its own 5G software stack. Jio Platforms Ltd’s 5G stack uses Open radio access network technology and gear for delivering 5G-based fixed wireless access (FWA) services in African markets starting with Ghana.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
