Meet star kid who began working at 4, won National Award, got pregnant before marriage to co-star, is now dating...

Two-time National Award-winning actress, Konkana Sen Sharma, is now reportedly dating 7-year younger Amol Parashar.

Konkana Sen Sharma is among the most talented actresses in Bollywood. The two-time National Awadee star began her career as a child artiste at four, with the Bengali film Indira (1983). As an adult, Konkana Sen debuted in the Bengali film Ek Je Aachhe Kanya (2001), followed by Titli (2002). In the same year, Konkana achieved her breakthrough in Indian cinema with the English-language drama Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, which was directed by Aparna Sen opposite Rahul Bose.

In 2005, Konkana earned critical acclaim and success with Madhur Bhandarkar's Page 3. After Page 3, Konkana continued to impress audiences and critics with her performances in films such as Omkara, Traffic Signal, Life In A Metro, Wake Up Sid, Luck By Chance, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, 7 Khoon Maaf, Ek Thi Daayan, Talvar, and other projects. Konkana also turned filmmaker with A Death in the Gunj (2017) and directed a short story in the anthology Lust Stories 2. In professional life, Konkana has shined more with every next project, but on the personal front, the actress has not been that lucky.

Konkana Sen Sharma's unsuccessful love life

In 2007, Konkana started dating Ranveer Shorey and reportedly, they were in a live-in relationship. As ABP reported, the actress became pregnant in 2010, and later in the year, Ranveer and Kokanna got married. The couple welcomed their first son Haroon In 2011. In September 2015, Ranveer and Konkana announced their separation, and the couple got officially divorced in August 2020. The former couple remain friends, and they share custody of Haroon.

Konkana has found love again?

As per media reports, Konkana has found love again and she's dating Amol Parashar. Amol is popularly known for playing Chitwan in TVF Tripling and has also played Bhagat Singh in Sardar Uddham. Amol is 7 years younger than Konkana, and they both have shared screen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. On thee work front, Konkana was last seen in the dark crime comedy series Killer Soup.