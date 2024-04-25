Education

Meet man who once sold tea with his father, cracked UPSC thrice without coaching, became IPS then IAS officer with AIR..

Rags to riches success stories are the most inspiring and motivational. One such extraordinary story is of IAS Himanshu Gupta. Born in Sitarganj in the Udhamsingh district of Uttarakhand, Himanshu was raisedin Sirauli, a small town in Bareilly district. His childhood was interrupted by immense struggles as the financial condition of his family was very poor. He had to travel 70 km daily to go to school. He also sold tea at the shop with his father, at a small roadside stall. He also gave tuition to fend for his family. Despite the challenges, Himanshu studied at Hindu College, Delhi University, and secured a good job. But he decided to prepare for the UPSC civil services. To fend for his family, he later worked as a research scholar at a government college. Thereafter, Himanshu cracked UPSC exam thrice without coaching. In the first attempt, he qualified for Civil Services but only got selected for IRTS. He continued and got 309th rank and became IPS in 2019 UPSC exam. He again gave the UPSC Civil Services Examination in his last attempt and finally achieved his aspiration of becoming an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer in 2020 with an All India 139 rank.

