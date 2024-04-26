Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, Mukesh Ambani’s billionaire neighbour, owns Rs 6000 crore home, his business is…

DC vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Weather update: Delhi NCR likely to witness rainfall amid scorching heatwave, check IMD prediction

Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika spark break up rumours after unfollowing each other on Instagram, here's the truth

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Why has WhatsApp threatened to leave India? Here's all you need to know

Meet man, Mukesh Ambani’s billionaire neighbour, owns Rs 6000 crore home, his business is…

Meet farmer's son, who lived in mud house, cracked UPSC exam in third attempt, secured AIR...

Benefits of eating cucumber in summer

8 blockbusters that again became successful upon re-release

Openers to score most runs in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Patanjali Misleading Ad Case: Why Patanjali Issued Another ‘Bigger’ Public Apology? | Ramdev | SC

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rapid Analysis of Hot Seats of Phase 2 | Editor's Table | Election 2024

Tejasvi Surya Vs Sowmya Reddy: Will Tejashvi Win From Bangalore South Again? | BJP Vs Congress

Film that revived Deepika Padukone's career was rejected by Priyanka, Ranbir; ended string of flops, broke records

Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika spark break up rumours after unfollowing each other on Instagram, here's the truth

Meet actress, who wanted to become investment banker, her first four films were hits, then starred in 9 flops, is now...

HomeCricket

Cricket

DC vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

DC vs MI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 43 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 07:10 PM IST

article-main
DC vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the upcoming 43rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024, the Delhi Capitals will be hosting the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Both teams are in dire need of a victory to enhance their chances of making it to the playoffs this season. Positioned closely on the points table, a win in this crucial match could prove to be invaluable for either side.

The Delhi Capitals have been on a commendable winning streak, emerging victorious in two out of their last three matches. The team's management seems to have struck the right balance with their playing XI, resulting in consistent performances. A win in this upcoming match could significantly improve their odds of securing a spot in the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians are entering this game following a disappointing defeat against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. With only three wins out of eight matches in the Indian Premier League so far, they are eager to secure a win in this fixture to maintain control over their playoff aspirations.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 43rd Match

Date & Time: Apr 27, 03:30 PM

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Jake Fraser McGurk, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Axar Patel (VC), Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

DC vs MI My Dream11 team

Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trsitan Stubbs, Mitchell Marsh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje, Akash Madhwal (vc)

Also read| Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Aamir Khan debuts at The Great Indian Kapil Show for 'comedy ki Dangal', opens up about skipping award shows

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Jitin Prasada, BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

SC dismisses all petitions for 100% EVM-VVPAT verification

Vishal Bhardwaj says he both hated and enjoyed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: 'People still want...'

Meet actress, who became star at 9, started Bollywood career with flops; still more famous than Shah Rukh, Kareena, Sara

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement