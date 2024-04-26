DC vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

DC vs MI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 43 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

In the upcoming 43rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024, the Delhi Capitals will be hosting the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Both teams are in dire need of a victory to enhance their chances of making it to the playoffs this season. Positioned closely on the points table, a win in this crucial match could prove to be invaluable for either side.

The Delhi Capitals have been on a commendable winning streak, emerging victorious in two out of their last three matches. The team's management seems to have struck the right balance with their playing XI, resulting in consistent performances. A win in this upcoming match could significantly improve their odds of securing a spot in the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians are entering this game following a disappointing defeat against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. With only three wins out of eight matches in the Indian Premier League so far, they are eager to secure a win in this fixture to maintain control over their playoff aspirations.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 43rd Match

Date & Time: Apr 27, 03:30 PM

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Jake Fraser McGurk, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Axar Patel (VC), Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

DC vs MI My Dream11 team

Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trsitan Stubbs, Mitchell Marsh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje, Akash Madhwal (vc)

