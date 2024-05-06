Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gautam Adani’s project likely to get Rs 170000000000 push from SBI, making India’s largest…

Tamil Nadu TNDGE +2 Result 2024 declared: 94.56% pass TN HSC 12th, direct link here

9 government jobs that pay more than IAS, IPS officer's salary

Congress alleges 'deadly attack' on party office in Amethi, blames BJP

Karan Johar slams comic for mocking him, bashes reality show for 'disrespecting' him: 'When your own industry...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gautam Adani’s project likely to get Rs 170000000000 push from SBI, making India’s largest…

Tamil Nadu TNDGE +2 Result 2024 declared: 94.56% pass TN HSC 12th, direct link here

9 government jobs that pay more than IAS, IPS officer's salary

8 heaviest snakes in world

8 superfoods to have on empty stomach to lower cholesterol

7 morning routines to reduce high cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Kapoor family's forgotten hero, highest paid actor, gave more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, never called star because...

This singer ran away from home at 14, lived with monks, attempted suicide, slept on roads, now earns Rs 10 lakh per song

India's most expensive TV show today, just sets cost Rs 100 crore, has Adipurush connect, IPL killed it in just 4 months

HomeIndia

India

Congress alleges 'deadly attack' on party office in Amethi, blames BJP

Police reached the spot and spoke with the party workers who took to the streets in protest against the incident

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 06, 2024, 09:21 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Days after Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma filed his nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, vehicles parked outside the Congress office in Gauriganj, Amethi were vandalised by unidentified people on Sunday night.

Police reached the spot and spoke with the party workers who took to the streets in protest against the incident.

Taking to X Congress shared, "Smriti Irani and BJP workers are badly scared in Amethi. Foreseeing the defeat, BJP goons armed with sticks and rods reached outside the Congress office in Amethi and vandalised vehicles parked there. There has been a deadly attack on Congress workers and the people of Amethi. Many people are badly injured in this attack. During the incident, vehicles of local people were also damaged."

Congress also alleged that the police were unable to take any action on the incident.

"The police administration remained a mute spectator during the entire incident. This incident is proof that BJP is going to lose badly in Amethi," Congress further shared on X.

 Earlier, after filing his nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, KL Sharma, while speaking to the reporters said, "The people of Amethi are in my heart. I have been here for 40 years. I am following what has been directed to me by the top leadership. I just want people to give me a chance in their service."

He added further, "Who will win or lose from here, it's in people's hands, we will work hard... Election is just a formality, people make their mood for those who work for them. People have this perception that whom they elected earlier was good or bad."

Congress party's KL Sharma will go head-to-head with Union Minister Smriti Irani, who claimed victory over Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, flipping the Congress bastion seat. Sharma who filed his nomination thanked the party for reposing faith in him.

Union Minister Smriti Irani questioned the Congress claiming that by fielding KL Sharma the party had conceded defeat in Amethi.

"I welcome the guests to Amethi. The fact that the Gandhis are not fighting in Amethi shows that even before a vote has been cast, they are losing from Amethi. If they had seen even a glimmer of hope, they would have contested and not put up a proxy candidate," Smriti Irani told reporters in Amethi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This mysterious mobile phone number was suspended after three users...

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 schedule announced; India to face Pakistan on....

Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, key candidates, past election results

Sunny Deol credits this person for his, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra's career growth: 'We were not doing...'

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement