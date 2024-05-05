CUET UG 2024 city intimation slip to be released today; Check steps to download

CUET UG 2024: The eagerly awaited CUET UG City Intimation Slip is slated to be available as of today, May 5th. As per the latest announcement by Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the UGC Chief, candidates can anticipate the release of the CUET UG 2024 admit card in the second week of May. To stay updated, students intending to sit for the exam are advised to regularly visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

To access the city intimation slip once it's available, candidates will need to input their application number and date of birth. This slip, facilitated by the National Testing Agency (NTA), will furnish crucial details regarding the exam city and center location. However, for precise information regarding the exam venue, day, time, and other specifics, candidates will have to refer to the CUET UG Admit Card 2024.

Scheduled between May 15 and May 24, the CUET UG exam 2024 will encompass 63 test papers. The duration of the test will be 45 minutes for most papers, except for a few subjects like Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science / Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics / Applied Mathematics, and the General Test, which will extend to 60 minutes.

CUET UG 2024: Here’s how to download the slip

Step 1: Go to exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG to access the official website.

Step 2: Select the CUET UG 2024 admit card link from the homepage.

Step 3: After being taken to a new page, enter the necessary information and press submit.

Step 4: The screen will show your city slip for the CUET UG 2024 exam.

Step 5: Save and print a copy of the CUET UG city slip 2024 for reference later on.

The NTA administers the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to Undergraduate Programs at Central Universities under the Ministry of Education and various other participating universities.