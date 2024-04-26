Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Why has WhatsApp threatened to leave India? Here's all you need to know

Meet man, Mukesh Ambani’s billionaire neighbour, owns Rs 6000 crore home, his business is…

Meet farmer's son, who lived in mud house, cracked UPSC exam in third attempt, secured AIR...

DC vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Weather update: Delhi NCR likely to witness rainfall amid scorching heatwave, check IMD prediction

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Why has WhatsApp threatened to leave India? Here's all you need to know

Meet man, Mukesh Ambani’s billionaire neighbour, owns Rs 6000 crore home, his business is…

Meet farmer's son, who lived in mud house, cracked UPSC exam in third attempt, secured AIR...

Benefits of eating cucumber in summer

8 blockbusters that again became successful upon re-release

Openers to score most runs in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Patanjali Misleading Ad Case: Why Patanjali Issued Another ‘Bigger’ Public Apology? | Ramdev | SC

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rapid Analysis of Hot Seats of Phase 2 | Editor's Table | Election 2024

Tejasvi Surya Vs Sowmya Reddy: Will Tejashvi Win From Bangalore South Again? | BJP Vs Congress

Film that revived Deepika Padukone's career was rejected by Priyanka, Ranbir; ended string of flops, broke records

Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika spark break up rumours after unfollowing each other on Instagram, here's the truth

Meet actress, who wanted to become investment banker, her first four films were hits, then starred in 9 flops, is now...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to kick off on June 1st and run through June 29th, with the USA and Canada facing off in the opening match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 06:01 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has recently appointed Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador. With just 36 days remaining until the commencement of the highly anticipated global event for T20 cricket, Yuvraj's role as an ambassador will see him participate in various promotional events leading up to and during the tournament.

Yuvraj, renowned for his remarkable performance during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 where he scored 36 runs in a single over, leading India to victory, will be a key figure in promoting the upcoming T20 World Cup. One of the highlights of his ambassadorial duties will be attending the thrilling India versus Pakistan match in New York on 9 June, a fixture that is eagerly awaited by fans around the world.

"Some of my fondest cricketing memories have come from playing at the T20 World Cup, including hitting six sixes in an over, so it's very exciting to be part of this edition, which is set to be the biggest one yet. "The West Indies is a great place to play cricket with the fans coming to watch creating a vibe that is completely unique to that part of the world, while cricket is also expanding in the USA and I'm excited to be part of that growth through the T20 World Cup.

"India's clash against Pakistan in New York is going to be one of the biggest sporting fixtures in the world this year, so it's a privilege to be a part of and to witness the best players in the world playing in a new stadium," said Yuvraj.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to kick off on June 1st and run through June 29th, with the USA and Canada facing off in the opening match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. A total of 20 teams will compete in 55 matches across 9 venues, leading up to the highly anticipated final on June 29th in Barbados.

The inaugural match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will take place on June 3rd, featuring former champions Sri Lanka and South Africa. Over the course of the tournament, 10 teams will compete in eight matches in New York.

Also read| IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat SRH by 35 runs

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Aamir Khan debuts at The Great Indian Kapil Show for 'comedy ki Dangal', opens up about skipping award shows

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Jitin Prasada, BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

SC dismisses all petitions for 100% EVM-VVPAT verification

Vishal Bhardwaj says he both hated and enjoyed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: 'People still want...'

Meet actress, who became star at 9, started Bollywood career with flops; still more famous than Shah Rukh, Kareena, Sara

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement