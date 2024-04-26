Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to kick off on June 1st and run through June 29th, with the USA and Canada facing off in the opening match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has recently appointed Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador. With just 36 days remaining until the commencement of the highly anticipated global event for T20 cricket, Yuvraj's role as an ambassador will see him participate in various promotional events leading up to and during the tournament.

Yuvraj, renowned for his remarkable performance during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 where he scored 36 runs in a single over, leading India to victory, will be a key figure in promoting the upcoming T20 World Cup. One of the highlights of his ambassadorial duties will be attending the thrilling India versus Pakistan match in New York on 9 June, a fixture that is eagerly awaited by fans around the world.

"Some of my fondest cricketing memories have come from playing at the T20 World Cup, including hitting six sixes in an over, so it's very exciting to be part of this edition, which is set to be the biggest one yet. "The West Indies is a great place to play cricket with the fans coming to watch creating a vibe that is completely unique to that part of the world, while cricket is also expanding in the USA and I'm excited to be part of that growth through the T20 World Cup.

"India's clash against Pakistan in New York is going to be one of the biggest sporting fixtures in the world this year, so it's a privilege to be a part of and to witness the best players in the world playing in a new stadium," said Yuvraj.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to kick off on June 1st and run through June 29th, with the USA and Canada facing off in the opening match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. A total of 20 teams will compete in 55 matches across 9 venues, leading up to the highly anticipated final on June 29th in Barbados.

The inaugural match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will take place on June 3rd, featuring former champions Sri Lanka and South Africa. Over the course of the tournament, 10 teams will compete in eight matches in New York.

Also read| IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat SRH by 35 runs