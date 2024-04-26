Twitter
Viral

Viral video: Delhi's 'Spiderman' take to streets on bike, get arrested; watch

In a real-life superhero tale, a couple dressed as Spiderman and Spiderwoman roamed the streets of Delhi, performing stunts on a motorcycle.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 03:01 PM IST

In a recent incident that could have been pulled straight from the pages of a comic book, a man and woman in India's capital, Delhi, decided to don the iconic costumes of superheroes Spiderman and Spiderwoman and take to the streets. However, their stunt didn't quite end with applause and admiration.

According to reports from the Delhi police on Friday (April 26), the dynamic duo engaged in some daring antics on a motorcycle in the Dwarka area of south-west Delhi. However, their performance didn't earn them accolades from law enforcement. Instead, they were promptly arrested for violating traffic regulations, riding a bike without mirrors, and lacking a visible number plate.

Identified as Aditya, aged 20, and his 19-year-old friend, the pair proudly refer to themselves as 'Spiderman' and 'Spiderwoman'. Their escapade was not confined to the streets, as they recorded their exploits in an Instagram reel titled "Spiderman Najafgarh Part 5".

The footage depicts 'Spider-Woman' meeting a friend in their neighborhood, before both mount the bike and take to the bustling streets of Delhi. Notably absent from their ensemble was any semblance of safety gear, as they engaged in conversation and even threw in some dance moves while in motion.

Their social media shenanigans soon caught the attention of Delhi's traffic authorities, leading to their arrest and a fine issued under the Motor Vehicle Act. Aditya, who hails from Najafgarh, reportedly manages an Instagram account dubbed Indian Spidey Official, where he showcases his "stunts" to nearly 10,000 followers. His bio proudly proclaims him as "Your Friendly Neighbourhood Indian Spidey", with some videos garnering over 70,000 likes.

In addition to his online presence, the Spiderman enthusiast has been spotted showcasing his talents at college festivals, cosplay gatherings, and anime conventions. Notably, his Instagram feed showcases various engagements, from posing with schoolchildren to attending prestigious events like the National Film Awards, albeit sans costume.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
