One of India’s most expensive wedding, attended by 5000 people, 100 room villa, cost Rs…

The wedding ceremony of Prince Jaideep Jadeja and Princess Shivatmika Kumar of Rajkot was a grand and lavish affair that left the entire Gujarat city glittering with lights and decorations.

The wedding ceremony of Prince Jaideep Jadeja and Princess Shivatmika Kumar of Rajkot was a grand and lavish affair that left the entire Gujarat city glittering with lights and decorations. The Jadeja family, who are the wealthiest and most prominent family of Rajkot, spared no expense in celebrating the marriage of their heir in an ultra-luxurious event.

The wedding took place at the Ranjit Vilas, the ancestral home of the Jadeja family, which is a royal palace with over 100 rooms and a large lawn. The palace is now a hotel, which has added another property to the hotel business of the royal family.

The Jadeja family hosted the extravagant function with all the rituals and ceremonies, and the wedding procession included over 5,000 baratis. Additionally, there were around 25,000 guests, most of whom were flown in by the Jadeja private jets. The highlight of the wedding was a grand 8km procession, which featured 5000 people, including 30 princes in their regal attire, walking alongside camels and elephants. The groom, seated on a golden throne on the elephant, was also a part of the procession.

The bride was adorned with royal jewels, and the groom rode in on an elephant as per the traditional customs. The wedding cost more than Rs 150 crore, but the Jadeja family made sure to feed thousands of underprivileged individuals during the wedding and also donated a significant amount of Rs 7-8 crore to charitable organizations.

The wedding of Prince Jaideep Jadeja and Princess Shivatmika Kumar of Rajkot was a grand and lavish affair that exemplified the rich culture and traditions of India. The Jadeja family, while celebrating the union of their heir, also made sure to give back to society by donating to charity and feeding the needy.