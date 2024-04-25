Twitter
This filmmaker earned Rs 150 as junior artiste, bunked college for work, now heads production house worth crores

Akash Sagar, grandson of Ramanand Sagar, talks about his journey in the entertainment world

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 05:58 AM IST

The mention of Sagar Pictures Entertainment evokes nostalgic memories of Ramayan and a host of other mythological shows created by Ramanand Sagar and Moti Sagar. But limiting Sagar group’s work to just that would be unfair, certainly to the newer generation of Sagars, who are spearheading a new wave of storytelling and filmmaking. Akash Sagar, the CEO of Sagar Pictures Entertainment, and the grandson of Ramanand Sagar, spoke to DNA recently about his journey as well as the journey of the company.

Akash Sagar recalls he was always into filmmaking and learning the science behind making films, spending his childhood on the sets of his grandfather’s show Shree Krishna. He recalls playing in makeup rooms, green screen area, and being exposed to the craft since childhood. He then began working as assistant to his grandfather Ramanand Sagar and father Moti Sagar on various shows. “My first paid job was of a junior artiste, where I acted in Shree Krishna. My grandfather paid me Rs 150 and an ice cream. That was our – my brother and mine – introduction to filmmaking,” recalls Sagar.

Around this time, Sagar Pictures Entertainment were venturing into film production, starting with 1971, which was directed by Akash’s brother Amrit Sagar. Akash found a way to be associated with the film as well. He then developed a penchant for music, forming a rock band in his teens. That was his stepping stone to doing background scores and composing title tracks for television shows at the age of 16, and eventually doing background score for his brother Amrit’s directorial debut. “I would bunk college to composer the score for that film, and my attendance was way down,” he recalls with a laugh.

Akash yet again changed course and did theatre for over three years, training under stalwarts like Chittaranjan Giri and started a theatre group. He immersed himself in Hindi literature and theatre during this time. “You can’t work in Hindi films or Hindi entertainment if you don’t know Hindi language and literature,” he says, adding, “That exposure helped me understand our culture and storytelling.”

By 2008, Akash also joined the family business, heading Sagar Pictures Entertainment, the film production division of the company. He produced several fiction and non-fiction shows on television and also dabbled in acting as well, appearing in Rabba Main Kya Karoon and Mr Lieutenant Radio. “But I always had this urge to explore nonfiction storytelling,” he says. This led to Walking With M, a docu drama that chronicles the 7500-km journey of Sri M. Calling it the next logical step of Sagar Pictures, Akash says, “The idea is simple, to tell good stories. The genre does not make a difference if you are telling the story with honesty. That will get you good results.”

