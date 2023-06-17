'I would not compare Ramayan with this film': Ramanand Sagar's son Moti Sagar on Adipurush backlash

Photo of Moti Sagar with Adipurush poster

Prabhas' Adipurush has been getting hugely criticised for the poor VFX and cringe-worthy dialogues. Ramanand Sagar's son, Moti Sagar, who has worked with his father on the iconic series Ramayan commented on the latest film. Sharing his views on the criticising Adipurush makers are receiving, he said, "The team could have been careful in their approach towards the Ramayana. "Certain dialogues, which I am reading on the news and on Twitter, I can say they could have been careful," Moti Sagar, who worked on the 1987 show Ramayan with his father Ramanand Sagar and brother Prem Sagar, told PTI.

The director-producer said, "He (writer) must have thought of making the film more attractive for the common man, who speaks such language." Adipurush, a retelling of the Ramayana, was released in theatres on Friday. It stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

The multilingual film, produced by T-Series, was released across the nation in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. Many viewers pointed out the oversimplified language used by the characters, especially Hanuman played by Devdatta Nage. Moti Sagar said the makers approached the film like a superhero movie to connect with the younger audience.

"They would have thought that today's generation will accept something which is like Marvel comics and other things, something that will connect more with them. Perhaps, they thought they can tell the same story of Ramayana but in their language, so people will understand it better," he added.

Moti Sagar said creating Ramayan as a TV serial gave them the opportunity to go into the depth of the mythological epic, which is difficult to do in a "three-hour film". "This is a totally different genre. I would not compare Ramayan that we made with this film. I've heard that a lot of effort has gone into the making of this movie, the music and everything. The big stars, they all have worked hard." Om Raut-directed Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh, Vatsal Sheth, and Krishna Kotian as Sesh, Indrajeet and Dhasratha.

