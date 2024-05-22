UK PM Rishi Sunak announces general election date, to be held on...

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that the UK's general election will be held on July 4, allowing Britain to decide its future amid ongoing economic and political challenges.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak put an end to intense speculation by announcing that the UK's general election will take place on July 4. The UK Prime Minister declared it was time for Britain to choose its future on Wednesday. Speaking from the steps of 10 Downing Street on a rainy evening, the Britain's first Prime Minister of Indian heritage, confirmed the summer poll set for six weeks' time and indicated that Parliament would soon be dissolved after formally informing King Charles III of the election timeline.

Sunak who is 44 highlighted his record dating back to his tenure as finance minister during the COVID lockdowns in his pitch to voters. He reminded the electorate of his efforts to protect jobs through the furlough scheme and emphasized the "economic stability" he has brought as Prime Minister during some of the country's darkest days.

"Earlier today, I spoke with His Majesty the King to request the dissolution of Parliament, and he has granted this request. We will have a general election on the fourth of July," Sunak announced, as he stood in the pouring rain.

In setting out his election platform, Rishi Sunak underscored his commitment to providing the strongest possible protection for the British people. "This hard-earned economic stability was only ever meant to be the beginning," he stated. "The question now is who do you trust to turn that foundation into a secure future for you, your family, and our country? Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future, to decide whether we want to build on the progress we have made or risk going back to square one."

The announcement comes amid predictions of a tough election for the governing Conservative Party, with most opinion polls suggesting a significant lead for the Opposition Labour Party. Labour Leader Keir Starmer responded quickly, urging voters to "stop the chaos, turn the page, start to rebuild, vote Labour," and claiming that a vote for Labour is a vote for stability.

Speculation about the timing of the election had been rampant, especially as Sunak chaired a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, which saw ministers unusually cutting short foreign visits to attend. Sunak had previously hinted at a general election in the "second half of this year" during his weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons. Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and Foreign Secretary David Cameron altered their schedules, heightening expectations of an imminent election date announcement.

On the day of the announcement, good news came for the UK economy as inflation figures dropped to 2.3 percent, the lowest in three years, aligning with Sunak's pledge to reduce inflation from the 11 percent mark when he took office in October 2022. "Brighter days are ahead, but only if we stick to the plan to improve economic security and opportunity for everyone," he said in response to the encouraging statistics.

The timing of the election announcement aligns with the repeal of the Fixed-term Parliaments Act in 2022, which restored the Prime Minister's ability to set election dates. By law, a general election must take place at least every five years, with January 2025 being the latest possible date. However, Sunak has chosen to bring the vote forward to July, with elections in the UK traditionally held on Thursdays.