Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Who killed missing Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar in India?

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals knock RCB out of IPL 2024; to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2

Malhar trailer: Sharib Hashmi, Anjali Patil-starrer showcases love, friendship breaking societal boundaries

UK PM Rishi Sunak announces general election date, to be held on...

Kalki 2898 AD: Keerthy Suresh is Prabhas' assistant Bujji, new promo reveals dystopian world's 'ground-breaking visuals'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Who killed missing Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar in India?

Malhar trailer: Sharib Hashmi, Anjali Patil-starrer showcases love, friendship breaking societal boundaries

Kalki 2898 AD: Keerthy Suresh is Prabhas' assistant Bujji, new promo reveals dystopian world's 'ground-breaking visuals'

10 Indian states with worldwide popular mangoes

8 fruits for glowing skin in summer

8 places on earth that look like another planet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Lok Sabha Election Phase 5: Rapid Analysis Of Hot Seats | Amethi, Raebareli, Saran, Mumbai, Ladakh

Raja Bhaiya, Dhananjay Singh: Decoding Impact Of Baahubali Politicians In UP Lok Sabha Election 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP Be Able To Win 272 Seats With Decreasing Voter Turnout?

Malhar trailer: Sharib Hashmi, Anjali Patil-starrer showcases love, friendship breaking societal boundaries

Kalki 2898 AD: Keerthy Suresh is Prabhas' assistant Bujji, new promo reveals dystopian world's 'ground-breaking visuals'

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised: Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla reach KD Hospital

HomeWorld

World

UK PM Rishi Sunak announces general election date, to be held on...

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that the UK's general election will be held on July 4, allowing Britain to decide its future amid ongoing economic and political challenges.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : May 22, 2024, 11:34 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak put an end to intense speculation by announcing that the UK's general election will take place on July 4. The UK Prime Minister declared it was time for Britain to choose its future on Wednesday. Speaking from the steps of 10 Downing Street on a rainy evening, the Britain's first Prime Minister of Indian heritage, confirmed the summer poll set for six weeks' time and indicated that Parliament would soon be dissolved after formally informing King Charles III of the election timeline.

Sunak who is 44 highlighted his record dating back to his tenure as finance minister during the COVID lockdowns in his pitch to voters. He reminded the electorate of his efforts to protect jobs through the furlough scheme and emphasized the "economic stability" he has brought as Prime Minister during some of the country's darkest days.

"Earlier today, I spoke with His Majesty the King to request the dissolution of Parliament, and he has granted this request. We will have a general election on the fourth of July," Sunak announced, as he stood in the pouring rain.

In setting out his election platform, Rishi Sunak underscored his commitment to providing the strongest possible protection for the British people. "This hard-earned economic stability was only ever meant to be the beginning," he stated. "The question now is who do you trust to turn that foundation into a secure future for you, your family, and our country? Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future, to decide whether we want to build on the progress we have made or risk going back to square one."

The announcement comes amid predictions of a tough election for the governing Conservative Party, with most opinion polls suggesting a significant lead for the Opposition Labour Party. Labour Leader Keir Starmer responded quickly, urging voters to "stop the chaos, turn the page, start to rebuild, vote Labour," and claiming that a vote for Labour is a vote for stability.

Speculation about the timing of the election had been rampant, especially as Sunak chaired a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, which saw ministers unusually cutting short foreign visits to attend. Sunak had previously hinted at a general election in the "second half of this year" during his weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons. Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and Foreign Secretary David Cameron altered their schedules, heightening expectations of an imminent election date announcement.

On the day of the announcement, good news came for the UK economy as inflation figures dropped to 2.3 percent, the lowest in three years, aligning with Sunak's pledge to reduce inflation from the 11 percent mark when he took office in October 2022. "Brighter days are ahead, but only if we stick to the plan to improve economic security and opportunity for everyone," he said in response to the encouraging statistics.

The timing of the election announcement aligns with the repeal of the Fixed-term Parliaments Act in 2022, which restored the Prime Minister's ability to set election dates. By law, a general election must take place at least every five years, with January 2025 being the latest possible date. However, Sunak has chosen to bring the vote forward to July, with elections in the UK traditionally held on Thursdays.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Vivek Oberoi recalls breaking his leg in 3 places, reveals Mani Ratnam got heart attack: 'Ajay and Abhishek were...'

Meet Indian who once owned Burj Khalifa floors, private jet, but sold his Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs 74 due to..

SC dismisses petitions seeking review of Article 370 case verdict

Meet Indian king who married 10 times, had 88 children and 350 concubines, he was...

India's first adults-only film had 16 year-old star, was slammed for 'immoral', bold plot, still ran houseful for weeks

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement