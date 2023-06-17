Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Hanuman actor Vindu Dara Singh is sceptical to watch Prabhas' Adipurush, says he doesn't want to 'get upset' | Exclusive

Vindu Dara Singh shared his views on Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, and stated that makers can't "mess around with people's sentiments."

Reported By:Simran Singh| Edited By: Simran Singh |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

Hanuman actor Vindu Dara Singh is sceptical to watch Prabhas' Adipurush, says he doesn't want to 'get upset' | Exclusive
Still of Vindu Dara Singh with Adipurush poster

Om Raut-directed, Prabhas, Kirit Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush have been released in cinemas with mixed responses from the audience and critics. Apart from the cartoonish VFX, the performance of Prabhas, or the cinematic liberties taken by the makers, one aspect of the film that is been heavily criticised, is the dialogue. The cringe-worthy lines such as "Lanka laga dunga," "Jalegi bhi tere baap ki," said by Bajrang (Devdutta Nage) have drawn huge criticism. Vindu Dara Singh, son of celebrated actor, wrestler, and politician Dara Singh has shared his views about Adipurush. 

In a quick interaction with DNA, Vindu shares that he wanted to watch the film, but he is sceptical about it after learning about the dialogue, and the liberties makers took in the film. "I want to watch as so much is said about the film. But then you realise that you don't want to get upset." When Vindu was asked to share his views on the questionable dialogue-baazi between Indrajeet (Vatsal Sheth) and Bajrang, Singh adds that Bajrang Bali would never say something like this, "Kabhi nahi bolenge... you should not put these kinds of silly things, because they will upset people. You have to be very careful, what you're conveying." 

READ: Adipurush: Nepal film union urges Kathmandu cinema halls to stop screening Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film, here's why

For the unversed, Dara Singh has immortalised Lord Hanuman on television. His portrayal of Bajrang Bali in Ramanand Sagar's epic series Ramayan is still considered the best depiction of Hanuman. Even Vindu has played the God of strength several times, including in the movie, Jai Veer Hanuman (1995), and musical plays such as Jai Shri Ram Ramayana. Vindu asserts that the Indian epic Ramayana is closer to everyone. "Ya toh tum mat banao, aur agar banao, toh poore dil se banao. Aise nahi chalta. It is upsetting. Ramayan is close to everyone's heart. Everyone knows Ramayan, so you can't mess around with people's sentiments. You cannot make any mistake. This is sad." 

Sharing his views about Adipurush, box office collection, Vindu feels that the film will have a great run only till the weekend. "Yeh 3 din mein khatam ho jayegi." Adpirush is the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, and the movie was released in cinemas on June 17. 
 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Meet IPS Anshika Verma, engineer-turned-civil servant who cracked UPSC without coaching in her second attempt
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stones pelted, cops injured as mob protests anti-encroachment drive in Gujarat's Junagadh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.