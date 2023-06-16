Adipurush: Nepal film union urges Kathmandu cinema halls to stop screening Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film, here's why

A still of Prabhas from Adipurush

Cinema halls across Kathmandu on Friday stopped the screening of Adipurush, a day after Mayor Balen Shah warned that no Indian movie will be allowed in the Nepal capital if the film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana does not correct the "mistake" about the birthplace of Sita. As per the report of IANS, the Nepal Film Union has urged all the cinema halls in Kathmandu to stop showing Adipurush and urged theatres outside the capital to release it only after assessing the security situation.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Mayor said that in Adipurush, it is mentioned that "Sita is the daughter of India". He added that until this mistake will not be corrected in India and Nepal, no Indian movie will be allowed to be shown within the Kathmandu metropolitan city limit.

In a statement, Nepal`s QFX Cinemas said: "Keeping the security of our viewers, QFX is not going to show Adipurush... We are waiting for the government`s decision. As soon as this issue is resolved, we will issue another notice and apologise for the inconvenience to our viewers."

Adipurush is written and directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. The movie is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, and the film has opened up with mixed to negative reviews from critics and the masses. Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. The movie is based on Valmiki's Epic Ramayana.