Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hamisha Daryani Ahuja discusses bringing Bollywood-Nollywood together with Postcards, Nigerians' love for Hindi films

PM Modi's first reaction on Lok Sabha elections result, says 'People have...'

Lok Sabha Election Results: BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav loses Azamgarh seat to SP's Dharmendra Yadav

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: How SP defeated BJP in its bastion Faizabad

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: Will Rahul Gandhi stick to Wayanad or Raebareli seat? He says…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hamisha Daryani Ahuja discusses bringing Bollywood-Nollywood together with Postcards, Nigerians' love for Hindi films

Lok Sabha Election Results: BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav loses Azamgarh seat to SP's Dharmendra Yadav

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: How SP defeated BJP in its bastion Faizabad

Best bowling figures in T20 World Cup history

9 happy songs to lift your mood 

10 biggest victory margins in T20 World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 204 Results: Congress Turns Table In Karnataka, Big Gains in LS Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: A Big Loss For BJP In Maharashtra Election Results? I NDA Vs INDIA

Prajwal Revanna Arrest: JDS MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To SIT Custody Till June 4 I Hassan Sex Scandal

Hamisha Daryani Ahuja discusses bringing Bollywood-Nollywood together with Postcards, Nigerians' love for Hindi films

Meet Anna Lezhneva, Pawan Kalyan's third wife, former Russian model, actress who met him at...

India's richest actor slept on footpath, had no hit for 9 years, worth Rs 6300 crore; not Salman, Aamir, Akshay, Amitabh

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: Will Rahul Gandhi stick to Wayanad or Raebareli seat? He says…

In 2019, Mr Gandhi had lost to BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi. The leader, who undertook Bharat Jodo yatras, returned to UP in 2024. He chose to fight from Raebareli, a seat represented by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, five times.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 07:17 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: Will Rahul Gandhi stick to Wayanad or Raebareli seat? He says…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Rahul Gandhi faces a dilemma after winning both seats. He now has to choose between Uttar Pradesh and Kerala. 

But the Congress leader was not ready to commit it yet. 

"I can't stay in two seats but I haven't decided which one I will give up," said Mr Gandhi, 53, with a copy of a Constitution placed before the mic.

In 2019, Mr Gandhi had lost to BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi. The leader, who undertook Bharat Jodo yatras, returned to UP in 2024. He chose to fight from Raebareli, a seat represented by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, five times.  

The BJP, which was aiming for 370 seats and set the NDA a target of 400-plus, has lost, let down by Uttar Pradesh.

At 6 pm, the NDA was ahead on 296 seats, the BJP on 241. The INDIA bloc was ahead on 229 seats, the Congress on 100.  

"The way Akhilesh Yadav fought in UP, Mamata Didi in Bengal, Stalin sahab in Tamil Nadu, Sharad Pawar sahab and Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra, and the way Congress performed, led by Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Sahab and Priyanka ji, their number is touching 100. No one could have imagined after the exit polls that the opposition would perform so well," Mr Abdullah, a former minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Rae Bareli went to the polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

The BJP fielded Dinesh Pratap Singh against Rahul Gandhi while BSP fielded Thakur Prasad Yadav.

Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh was one of the hotly contested seats, as it has been the stronghold of the Gandhi family.

After representing Amethi from 2004 to 2019, Rahul Gandhi shifted to Rae Bareli this time. Raebareli is considered the Gandhi family bastion. Sonia Gandhi, the then Congress chief, won Raebareli last time in 2019.

(with inputs from ANI)

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Overjoyed with new blessing': Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal welcome baby girl with cute Instagram post, request privacy

Meet Bollywood star with biggest flops, has lost Rs 1300 crore, still a superstar; not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Tiger

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: How INDIA Bloc sent electoral shockwaves

Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas today

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding: List of South Indian delicacies Mukesh Ambani served on cruise

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement