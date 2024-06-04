Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: How SP defeated BJP in its bastion Faizabad

Sitting MP Lallu Singh, the BJP candidate from the Faizabad constituency is nearing defeat as SP candidate Awadhesh Prasad is leading by a margin of over 50,000 votes.

In comparison to the 2019 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered a major setback this time in Uttar Pradesh as it is losing its major hot seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Faizabad is also one of the seats where BJP has had a strong dominance. As per trends, Sitting MP Lallu Singh, the BJP candidate from the Faizabad constituency, where the Ram Mandir is located is losing the BJP’s crucial seat and has also conceded defeat to the Samjwadi Party candidate Awadhesh Prasad.

After the construction of the grand Ram temple of Lord Ram, it was expected that BJP would easily retain. However, SP's Awadhesh Prasad is leading by a margin of over 50,000 votes.

Let us understand how the Samajwadi Party defeated the Faizabad seat, which is considered the stronghold of the BJP.

This time Smajawadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav had new strategy on the Ayodhya seat. Despite being a general seat, Yadav fielded a Pasi face from the Pasi community, which has the largest Dalit population in Ayodhya, as the candidate. Notably, Awadhesh Prasad has been a nine-time MLA and one of the founding members of the Samajwadi Party (SP). On the other hand, Incumbent MP Lallu Singh contested for the third time here. According to Aajtak, Lallu Singh had given the issue of changing the constitution to the entire opposition. Lallu Singh had said that the Modi government needs 400 seats because the constitution has to be changed. It is believed that not only Dalit castes but also OBC castes like Kurmi got united behind the Dalit candidate. In Faizabad, Akhilesh managed to gain the upper hand over the BJP, even with the Ram temple being built.

