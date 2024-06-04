Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hamisha Daryani Ahuja discusses bringing Bollywood-Nollywood together with Postcards, Nigerians' love for Hindi films

PM Modi's first reaction on Lok Sabha elections result, says 'People have...'

Lok Sabha Election Results: BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav loses Azamgarh seat to SP's Dharmendra Yadav

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: How SP defeated BJP in its bastion Faizabad

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: Will Rahul Gandhi stick to Wayanad or Raebareli seat? He says…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hamisha Daryani Ahuja discusses bringing Bollywood-Nollywood together with Postcards, Nigerians' love for Hindi films

Lok Sabha Election Results: BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav loses Azamgarh seat to SP's Dharmendra Yadav

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: How SP defeated BJP in its bastion Faizabad

Best bowling figures in T20 World Cup history

9 happy songs to lift your mood 

10 biggest victory margins in T20 World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 204 Results: Congress Turns Table In Karnataka, Big Gains in LS Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: A Big Loss For BJP In Maharashtra Election Results? I NDA Vs INDIA

Prajwal Revanna Arrest: JDS MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To SIT Custody Till June 4 I Hassan Sex Scandal

Hamisha Daryani Ahuja discusses bringing Bollywood-Nollywood together with Postcards, Nigerians' love for Hindi films

Meet Anna Lezhneva, Pawan Kalyan's third wife, former Russian model, actress who met him at...

India's richest actor slept on footpath, had no hit for 9 years, worth Rs 6300 crore; not Salman, Aamir, Akshay, Amitabh

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: How SP defeated BJP in its bastion Faizabad

Sitting MP Lallu Singh, the BJP candidate from the Faizabad constituency is nearing defeat as SP candidate Awadhesh Prasad is leading by a margin of over 50,000 votes.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 07:35 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: How SP defeated BJP in its bastion Faizabad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In comparison to the 2019 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered a major setback this time in Uttar Pradesh as it is losing its major hot seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Faizabad is also one of the seats where BJP has had a strong dominance. As per trends, Sitting MP Lallu Singh, the BJP candidate from the Faizabad constituency, where the Ram Mandir is located is losing the BJP’s crucial seat and has also conceded defeat to the Samjwadi Party candidate Awadhesh Prasad.

After the construction of the grand Ram temple of Lord Ram, it was expected that BJP would easily retain. However, SP's Awadhesh Prasad is leading by a margin of over 50,000 votes. 

Let us understand how the Samajwadi Party defeated the Faizabad seat, which is considered the stronghold of the BJP.

  1.  This time Smajawadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav had new strategy on the Ayodhya seat. Despite being a general seat, Yadav fielded a Pasi face from the Pasi community, which has the largest Dalit population in Ayodhya, as the candidate. Notably, Awadhesh Prasad has been a nine-time MLA and one of the founding members of the Samajwadi Party (SP). 
  2. On the other hand, Incumbent MP Lallu Singh contested for the third time here. According to Aajtak, Lallu Singh had given the issue of changing the constitution to the entire opposition. Lallu Singh had said that the Modi government needs 400 seats because the constitution has to be changed.
  3. It is believed that not only Dalit castes but also OBC castes like Kurmi got united behind the Dalit candidate. In Faizabad, Akhilesh managed to gain the upper hand over the BJP, even with the Ram temple being built.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Overjoyed with new blessing': Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal welcome baby girl with cute Instagram post, request privacy

Meet Bollywood star with biggest flops, has lost Rs 1300 crore, still a superstar; not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Tiger

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: How INDIA Bloc sent electoral shockwaves

Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas today

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding: List of South Indian delicacies Mukesh Ambani served on cruise

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement