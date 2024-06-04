Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: How INDIA Bloc sent electoral shockwaves

UP, Haryana and Maharashtra appear to be the states where the INDIA bloc has made gains.

The INDIA Alliance comprising several Opposition parties such as Congress, SP, RJD has sent electoral shockwaves. It is leading on 230 seats as of now. Congress alone leading on 96 seats and won 3 seats till 4 pm. While Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh is leading on 33 seats, as per the Election Commission website. The numbers suggest a significant gain for INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA is leading on 295 seats as of 4 pm.

Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra appear to be the states where the INDIA bloc has made gains. The INDIA bloc was leading in 40 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, as per trends on the Election Commission website till 4 pm.

Why India Alliance surged

Firstly, the strategic alliances and the consolidation of opposition votes played a crucial role. The Samajwadi Party and Congress’s alliance in Uttar Pradesh and the newly formed In Uttar Pradesh, the INDIA bloc capitalised on the agrarian distress and unemployment issues, while in Maharashtra, the narrative centred around the fallout from the Shiv Sena and NCP splits and the ensuing political instability.

The INDIA Alliance parties came together despite multiple differences. These strategic alliances and the consolidation of opposition votes played a crucial role. SP and Congress in Uttar Pradesh and coalitions in Maharashtra provided a united front against the BJP-led NDA. Moreover, the focus on local issues and robust campaign strategies looks to have resonated well with the voters.

