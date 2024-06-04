Hamisha Daryani Ahuja discusses bringing Bollywood-Nollywood together with Postcards, Nigerians' love for Hindi films

Filmmaker and entrepreneur Hamisha Daryani Ahuja discussed her new series Postcards and the love Nigerian people have for Bollywood's masala entertainers.

Filmmaker, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker Hamisha Daryani Ahuja feels elated and ecstatic as her second attempt at bringing Bollywood-Nollywood culture with the series Postcards is widely appreciated. Hamisha is a celebrated filmmaker and businesswoman of Nigerian-Indian descent, and she is even the CEO of Forever 7 Entertainment.

Before Postcards, Hamisha shattered barriers with her directorial debut, the rom-com, Namaste Wahala. The movie became the first Nollywood film to enter the top 10 list of Netflix US, UK, Canada, India and Nigeria earning her a Best Director nomination. Her latest creation, Postcards, follows four Nigerians navigating love and self-discovery in India. It stars Rajniesh Duggall (1920 fame),Sola Sobowale, Tobi Bakre, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Rahama Sadau, and Nancy Isime.

Hamisha joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction and shares her thoughts about bridging Bollywood with Nigerian Nollywood. Hamisha asserts, "People here (in Nigeria) love Indian content, right from the 70s and 80s. In terms of conservatism, in terms of drama, and entertainment, our culture is also very similar. So, Bollywood became a very huge factor here. So, I experimented with Namaste Wahala and took the first step in bringing Bollywood and Nollywood together. The success of my directorial debut motivated me to come up with a short series, and this time, I decided to switch it. Let's bring Nigerians to India.

When asked about the experience of international stars while shooting in India, Hamisha adds, "They loved it. They were happy exploring the place after the shoot, and they were in awe of the Indian food." Hamisha also revealed that Nigerian audiences crave masala entertainers, and action dramas of Indian cinema. "They love those high-voltage action dramas of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. They enjoy our 90s blockbusters, and this is what encouraged me to work on bringing the two industries together.

When asked if any recent Indian film got hugely appreciated, Hamisha reveals, RRR, "My son is also a great fan of the film, and he dances to Naatu Naatu." Hamisha shares that the response to Postcards has encouraged her to think bigger. Her latest series is streaming on Netflix.

