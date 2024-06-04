'Overjoyed with new blessing': Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal welcome baby girl with cute Instagram post, request privacy

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hema Malini takes early lead in Mathura, calls formation of Modi government vital for country

Mizoram Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Lok Sabha election results early trends: BJP ahead in 230 seats, Congress crosses 100-mark

Former Jammu & Kashmir CMs Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti trailing after first round of counting

Kangana Ranaut surges ahead in Mandi, BJP takes lead in all four seats in Himachal Pradesh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hema Malini takes early lead in Mathura, calls formation of Modi government vital for country

Mizoram Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Lok Sabha election results early trends: BJP ahead in 230 seats, Congress crosses 100-mark

Best Indian foods for vegetarian bodybuilding

Top architectural marvels in India 

9 benefits of eating brown bread

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Exit Polls: Sensex, NIFTY Bank & NIFTY Rises After Lok Sabha Exit Polls Predictions I Stock Market

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Replacing Rahul Dravid As Team India's Head Coach After T20 WC 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama district

Arjun Rampal raises Rs 12.5 crore for CRY America ensuring underprivileged children's rights

Jaideep Ahlawat shares his views on nepotism debate in Bollywood: ‘I don't believe Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan can…’

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls doing 'nerve-wracking' kissing scene with Sunny Deol in Dacait: 'It was pretty extreme'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Overjoyed with new blessing': Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal welcome baby girl with cute Instagram post, request privacy

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's heart is filled with joy as they became parents to a baby girl on June 3.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 10:38 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Overjoyed with new blessing': Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal welcome baby girl with cute Instagram post, request privacy
Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Actor Varun Dhawan's heart is filled with joy as he and his wife Natasha Dalal have become parents to a girl child. Announcing the birth of the little one, Varun on Tuesday morning took to Instagram account and dropped a cute video.

The adorable clip featured an illustration of Varun's pet dog Joey who was seen holding a placard that read 'Welcome Lil sis'. The video post also read, "Baby Dhawan, Proud parents Natasha and Varun, Proud Family - 'Dalals and Dhawans'. In the caption, Varun wrote, "Our Baby Girl Is Here," and added, Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

In no time, netizens chimed in the comment section and extended best wishes to the new parents in town. "The best news (red heart emojis) Congratulations to you both," actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented. "Congratulations...wohoo," actor Priyanka Chopra wrote.

"Congratss," actor Parineeti Chopra wrote. Varun and Natasha's daughter was born on June 3. After being blessed with the birth of the daughter, Varun Dhawan appeared outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Monday night.

In the visuals captured by the shutterbugs, he can be seen walking along with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, and escorting him to his car. He even smiled and gave a thumbs up to the paps who congratulated the actor.

While exiting the hospital, an elated grandfather David Dhawan also acknowledged the wishes of fans and photographers who were stationed outside the hospital. Natasha and Varun, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021, announced their pregnancy in February as they posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump. "We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght," the Student of the Year actor wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'.'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version. He also has 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' in his kitty.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This 90s' Bollywood villain, who worked in over 300 films, died lonely with bottle of alcohol, sitting on...

This low-budget film earned five times its budget, marked lead actors' debut, won 3 National Awards, was remade in...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Counting of votes today, know time, where to watch

Shashi Tharoor, Rajeev Chandrasekhar in neck-and-neck battle in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat

Imran Khan gives savage reply to troll asking him 'from where he is getting money' to build his new house

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement