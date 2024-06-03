Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Narayana Murthy’s Rs 583000 crore Infosys slapped with heavy fine, asked to pay Rs…

Meet Bollywood star with biggest flops, has lost Rs 1300 crore, still a superstar; not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Tiger

Weather Update: When will there be respite from heatwave? This is what IMD has to say

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC orders repolling at Barasat, Mathurapur in West Bengal today

Amid rumours of breakup with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on keeping personal life private: 'Why do I...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Narayana Murthy’s Rs 583000 crore Infosys slapped with heavy fine, asked to pay Rs…

Meet Bollywood star with biggest flops, has lost Rs 1300 crore, still a superstar; not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Tiger

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: EC orders repolling at Barasat, Mathurapur in West Bengal today

10 yoga asanas to look younger

8 health benefits of Ice Apple

This Mughal emperor wore different color dress everyday, here's why

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Hyderabad Belongs To Telangana Only, No Longer Capital Of Andhra Pradesh, Uncertainty Continues

West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: BJP Worker Shot Dead In Nadia, Party Accuses Trinamool, CPM

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Meet Bollywood star with biggest flops, has lost Rs 1300 crore, still a superstar; not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Tiger

Amid rumours of breakup with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on keeping personal life private: 'Why do I...'

Imran Khan gives savage reply to troll asking him 'from where he is getting money' to build his new house

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Bollywood star with biggest flops, has lost Rs 1300 crore, still a superstar; not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Tiger

This actor has led flop films losing a whopping Rs 1300 crore at the box office, but remains a superstar

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 07:19 AM IST

Meet Bollywood star with biggest flops, has lost Rs 1300 crore, still a superstar; not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Tiger
Bollywood star who has lost Rs 1300 crore at box office
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The star value of any actor in the modern day is largely determined by their drawing power. If an actor has a large fan following, whom they can draw to the theatres regularly for their films, they are considered a star. Normally, this following is generated after years of success, which involved giving multiple hits. That is why, on occasion, when stars fare badly for prolonged periods of time at the box office, their star value takes a hit. Yet, there is one Bollywood star – or superstar – whose brand value and stardom have remained at dizzying heights despite recent struggles.

Bollywood star with biggest flops

Over the last 30 years, Akshay Kumar has been among the most successful actors in the country. During a period of 10 years that stretched from 2007-17, he was the highest-grossing actor in India, delivering multiple hits each calendar year. But due to his prolific nature, he has also seen his fair share of unsuccessful films. That is why the losses his films have incurred at the box office have amounted to huge amounts. It does not help that in the recent years, some of his films have been massive box office bombs.

How Akshay’s films lost Rs 1300 crore

As per estimates, Akshay’s flop films from 1991-2024 have lost a combined Rs 1300 crore at the box office, higher than any other Indian actor. The bulk of these losses have occurred over the last five years, one of the lowest phases in the star’s career. This includes some mega box office bombs like Samrat Prithviraj, which lost around Rs 170 crore, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which lost over Rs 260 crore. Some of his other flops in the past have included Selfiee, Ram Setu, Joker, Jaani Dushman, and Aflatoon among others.

Why Akshay Kumar’s stardom sustains

That Akshay’s stardom remains unaffected is because of his spate of hits, which have earned him over Rs 7000 crore at the box office in the last 30 years. Even as recently as last year, Akshay appeared in a box office hit like OMG 2, which earned over Rs 200 crore globally. This sustained run of hits has enabled him to headline some other big films. Akshay has over half a dozen big projects lined up, ranging from multi-starrers like Singham Again and Welcome to the Jungle to solo hero projects such as Sky Force and Sarfira. The actor is also bringing back sequels of his past hits, including Hera Pheri 3 and Jolly LLB 3. If these films work, then Akshay has a big shot at turning things around at the box office.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mumbai South Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde, which Sena faction will win the seat?

Rare Cosmic Event: These Indian cities to witness 6 planets in one line on...

Gujarat: Three dead, over 40 injured after two buses collide

'The whole world....': Babar Azam opens up on excitement around India vs Pakistan encounters

Lok Sabha Elections West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2024: Will BJP end TMC's dominance in the state?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement