Meet Bollywood star with biggest flops, has lost Rs 1300 crore, still a superstar; not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Tiger

The star value of any actor in the modern day is largely determined by their drawing power. If an actor has a large fan following, whom they can draw to the theatres regularly for their films, they are considered a star. Normally, this following is generated after years of success, which involved giving multiple hits. That is why, on occasion, when stars fare badly for prolonged periods of time at the box office, their star value takes a hit. Yet, there is one Bollywood star – or superstar – whose brand value and stardom have remained at dizzying heights despite recent struggles.

Over the last 30 years, Akshay Kumar has been among the most successful actors in the country. During a period of 10 years that stretched from 2007-17, he was the highest-grossing actor in India, delivering multiple hits each calendar year. But due to his prolific nature, he has also seen his fair share of unsuccessful films. That is why the losses his films have incurred at the box office have amounted to huge amounts. It does not help that in the recent years, some of his films have been massive box office bombs.

As per estimates, Akshay’s flop films from 1991-2024 have lost a combined Rs 1300 crore at the box office, higher than any other Indian actor. The bulk of these losses have occurred over the last five years, one of the lowest phases in the star’s career. This includes some mega box office bombs like Samrat Prithviraj, which lost around Rs 170 crore, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which lost over Rs 260 crore. Some of his other flops in the past have included Selfiee, Ram Setu, Joker, Jaani Dushman, and Aflatoon among others.

That Akshay’s stardom remains unaffected is because of his spate of hits, which have earned him over Rs 7000 crore at the box office in the last 30 years. Even as recently as last year, Akshay appeared in a box office hit like OMG 2, which earned over Rs 200 crore globally. This sustained run of hits has enabled him to headline some other big films. Akshay has over half a dozen big projects lined up, ranging from multi-starrers like Singham Again and Welcome to the Jungle to solo hero projects such as Sky Force and Sarfira. The actor is also bringing back sequels of his past hits, including Hera Pheri 3 and Jolly LLB 3. If these films work, then Akshay has a big shot at turning things around at the box office.

