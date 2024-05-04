PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 53 to be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

The 53rd match of IPL 2024 will be between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in Dharamsala on May 5th at 3:30 PM IST. Both teams have played 10 matches each in the tournament. Chennai Super Kings have won 5 out of their 10 matches and are in the 5th position on the points table. They have 10 points with a net run rate of +0.627.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are in the 7th position on the table with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.062.

Live streaming details

When will the PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024 match be played?

The PBKS vs CSK will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 05, 2024 at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the PBKS vs CSK , IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the PBKS vs CSK match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch the PBKS vs CSK match online in India?

The live streaming of the PBKS vs CSK match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

The pitches in Dharamshala are known to favor fast bowlers, and they often see high scores in the first innings. However, teams batting second usually find it challenging to chase these targets.

Weather report

In the afternoon, expect temperatures around 23 degrees with a 60% chance of rain. However, it's anticipated to be a couple of brief showers, unlikely to disrupt the game significantly.

Predicted playing XI

CSK - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Richard Gleeson

PBKS - Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Haarshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh