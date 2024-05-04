Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

IPL 2024: How Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians can still qualify for playoffs?

Aamir Khan refused to play this Indian freedom fighter on screen, his replacement won National Award for Best Actor

Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, key candidates, past election results

Viral video: Man fearlessly grabs dozens of snakes, internet is scared

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

IPL 2024: How Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians can still qualify for playoffs?

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian batters with most runs in IPL 2024

Health benefits of Bengal gram flour (Sattu Sharbat)

9 Indian shows that are remakes of British series

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Questions Over Contesting From Raebareli

Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder: Canada Police Arrests Three Suspects In Killing Of Khalistani Leader

Amit Shah Fake Video Case: Congress Leader In 3-Day Custody, Party Protests

Aamir Khan refused to play this Indian freedom fighter on screen, his replacement won National Award for Best Actor

Meet actor, who purposely failed MBBS exam, faked UPSC preparation, went on to win National Awards, is now OTT king

This superstar was discovered by Zeenat Aman, became star at 15, was cheated in love, died tragically at 35 due to..

HomeCricket

Cricket

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 53 to be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 04, 2024, 06:43 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 53rd match of IPL 2024 will be between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in Dharamsala on May 5th at 3:30 PM IST. Both teams have played 10 matches each in the tournament. Chennai Super Kings have won 5 out of their 10 matches and are in the 5th position on the points table. They have 10 points with a net run rate of +0.627.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are in the 7th position on the table with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.062.

Live streaming details

When will the PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024 match be played?

The PBKS vs CSK will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 05, 2024 at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the PBKS vs CSK , IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the PBKS vs CSK match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch the PBKS vs CSK match online in India?

The live streaming of the PBKS vs CSK match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

The pitches in Dharamshala are known to favor fast bowlers, and they often see high scores in the first innings. However, teams batting second usually find it challenging to chase these targets.

Weather report

In the afternoon, expect temperatures around 23 degrees with a 60% chance of rain. However, it's anticipated to be a couple of brief showers, unlikely to disrupt the game significantly.

Predicted playing XI

CSK - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Richard Gleeson

PBKS - Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Haarshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Suspicious bag found in Delhi's Connaught Place, bomb squad called in

Meet man, son of Indian mining billionaire, who leads Rs 7660 crore company, he is...

Tech Innovator: Achieving 85% Cloud Cost Reduction with Intelligent Autoscaling at Silicon Labs

IPL 2024: Why Rohit Sharma played as Impact sub during MI vs KKR clash? Piyush Chawla reveals reason

Swara Bhasker doesn't like people equating her with Kangana Ranaut, points to big difference: 'Maine jab awaaz uthayi..'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement