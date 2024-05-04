Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

The Boys season 4 trailer: Butcher finds deadly virus to kill Homelander's superheroes, show to premiere on...

JD(S) leader HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT in kidnapping case

LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

IPL 2024: How Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians can still qualify for playoffs?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Boys season 4 trailer: Butcher finds deadly virus to kill Homelander's superheroes, show to premiere on...

LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Ayurvedic morning drinks to reduce blood pressure quickly

8 RCB players who'll play in T20 World Cup 2024

Indian bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Questions Over Contesting From Raebareli

Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder: Canada Police Arrests Three Suspects In Killing Of Khalistani Leader

Amit Shah Fake Video Case: Congress Leader In 3-Day Custody, Party Protests

The Boys season 4 trailer: Butcher finds deadly virus to kill Homelander's superheroes, show to premiere on...

Aamir Khan refused to play this Indian freedom fighter on screen, his replacement won National Award for Best Actor

Meet actor, who purposely failed MBBS exam, faked UPSC preparation, went on to win National Awards, is now OTT king

HomeIndia

India

JD(S) leader HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT in kidnapping case

Earlier, a special court for People's Representative in Bengaluru rejected the interim bail application of JD(S) leader HD Revanna and JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with the alleged 'obscene videos' case

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 04, 2024, 07:40 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Janata Dal (Secular) party leader HD Revanna has been taken into custody by Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials in Karnataka on Saturday. The arrest is related to a kidnapping case filed against him at the KR Nagar police station in Bengaluru.

Earlier, a special court for People's Representative in Bengaluru rejected the interim bail application of JD(S) leader HD Revanna and JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with the alleged "obscene videos" case.

Justice Santosh Gajanana Bhat's bench of the People's Representative Court in Bengaluru rejected the interim bail application of both the JD(S) leaders.

Meanwhile, HD Revanna has been booked on a charge of kidnapping in connection with the 'obscene video' case.

The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by the son of a woman who was allegedly "abducted and sexually abused."

In his complaint filed to KR Nagar police in Mysuru, the man said his mother worked as a housemaid at HD Revanna's home for six years before returning to her village, where she worked as a daily wage labourer.

The man later discovered a video allegedly depicting the sexual abuse of his mother by incumbent MP and Hassan Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna. He said that soon after the video was revealed, his mother went missing. He then filed a kidnapping complaint against HD Revanna and Babanna.

The Holenarsipura MLA and his associate were booked under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. The FIR, registered by KR Nagar police, also lists HD Revanna as accused number one and another man, identified as Babanna, as accused number two.

The FIR was registered hours before the anticipatory bail plea of HD Revanna came up for hearing in the Special Court for People's Representatives in Bengaluru on Friday. He skipped the summons to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 2 for questioning.

HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, who is the sitting MP and candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, are facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government, over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.

The FIR has been filed at the KR Nagar police station in Mysuru and a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376(2)(N), 506, 354A(1), 354(B), 354(c) and also under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act has been registered against the JD(S) leader.

Revanna was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28 based on a complaint lodged at Holenarasipura Town police.

The case was registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the dignity of a woman. As per the complaint, the victim claimed that Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna had sexually assaulted her.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of party supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged obscene video case against Prajwal Revanna.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi liquor policy case: HC to hear Manish Sisodia's bail pleas today

RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Meet 70s' most daring actress, who created controversy with nude scenes, was rumoured to be dating Ratan Tata, is now...

'He was making a...': White House defends Joe Biden's statement calling India, Japan 'xenophobic'

Amit Shah fake video case: Delhi Police arrests Arun Reddy, handler of 'Spirit of Congress’ X account

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement