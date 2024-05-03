Twitter
IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run

Sunrisers bowlers staged a remarkable comeback to clinch the win on the final ball of the match.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 03, 2024, 05:05 PM IST

Courtesy: X @IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a thrilling one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. Nitish Reddy, with an unbeaten 76, and Travis Head, with a solid 58, both notched half centuries to propel Sunrisers Hyderabad to a total of 201/3 after choosing to bat first.

In response, Riyan Parag (77) and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (67) put on a formidable 133-run partnership after Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed two wickets in the opening over. However, the Sunrisers bowlers staged a remarkable comeback to clinch the win on the final ball of the match.

Earlier in the game, Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled to capitalize on the Powerplay, losing the wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh. Nevertheless, Head and Reddy combined for a 96-run partnership off just 57 deliveries to revive Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings, while Heinrich Klaasen contributed a quickfire 42 not out off 19 balls to finish off the innings in style.

IPL 2024 Points Table after SRH win

IPL 2024 Orange Cap List

1. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 509 runs

2. Virat Kohli - 500 runs

3. Sai Sudarshan - 418 runs

4. Riyan Parag - 409 runs

5. KL Rahul - 406 runs

IPL 2024 Purple Cap List

1. T Natarajan - 15 wickets

2. Jasprit Bumrah - 14 wickets

3. Mustafizur Rahman - 14 wickets

4. Harshal Patel - 14 wickets

5. Matheesha Pathirana - 13 wickets

