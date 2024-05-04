Twitter
IAF convoy attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

India

IAF convoy attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Five soldiers were injured after terrorists open fired on two security vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 04, 2024, 08:44 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

    Terrorists attacked an Indian Air Force vehicle convoy in the Poonch sector in which military personnel have suffered injuries. After the attack which took place in the evening around the Shah Sitar area in Poonch sector after which security forces have launched a search and cordon operation, security forces' officials said.

    The military personnel have suffered injuries in the attack and are being provided treatment, they said.

    "An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district," officials said.

    They said that the local Rashtriya Rifles unit has started cordon and search operations in the area.

    Officials further said the vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the general area near Shahsitar.

    "Military personnel have suffered injuries," an official said.

    More details are awaited.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
