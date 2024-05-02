Meet woman, DU graduate, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

The UPSC, which is renowned for hiring the most creative thinkers and motivators in the nation, sees the dreams of thousands of applicants.

Aspiring bureaucrats find inspiration in Chandrajyoti Singh, who has become a national hero, for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)'s Civil Services Examination (CSE), which is considered one of the hardest exams in the country. Singh, who comes from a military family, has had an incredible journey to become an officer in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Daughter of retired army officer Col. Dalbara Singh and Lieutenant Colonel Meen Singh, Chandrajyoti Singh is one of the few people who passed the UPSC exam on her first try. Singh was brought up in a structured and inspiring environment where her parents taught her the virtues of tenacity and commitment at a young age.

Her pursuit of excellence is evident in her academic career. In the class 10 board exams, Singh received a perfect score of 10 CGPA from APJ School in Jalandhar. In the class 12 exams, he achieved an outstanding 95.4% from Bhawan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh. In 2018, she pursued her studies further and graduated with honours in history from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, with a 7.75 CGPA.

Singh started preparing for the UPSC in 2018 after taking a year off following graduation. She achieved an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 28 after employing a strict strategy and unwavering dedication to pass the UPSC exam. Chandrajyoti Singh, then 22 years old, took on the distinguished title of an IAS officer.