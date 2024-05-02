Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, highest paid Indian CEO, about to become a ‘rare’ billionaire, his salary is…

Viral video: Desi woman's sizzling dance to Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ burns internet, watch

NEET UG 2024 admit card released at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

Meet woman, DU graduate, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

Meet woman who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, highest paid Indian CEO, about to become a ‘rare’ billionaire, his salary is…

Viral video: Desi woman's sizzling dance to Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ burns internet, watch

This actress escaped casting couch at 17, was removed from several films, later became top comedian, charges...

Country where only Muslim get citizenship

8 countries with highest IQ

8 must-watch anime series

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Goldy Brar Death: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind, Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead In US: Reports

AstraZeneca Reaffirms Safety Of Covishield, Vaxzevria Vaccines Amid Blood Clot Concerns

Who Is Tarun Ghulati, The London Mayoral Candidate Challenging Sadiq Khan?

Not Fawad Khan, but this TV star was considered for Sonam Kapoor's Khoobsurat, he rejected film because...

This actress escaped casting couch at 17, was removed from several films, later became top comedian, charges...

Anushka Sharma turns 36, Virat Kohli pens romantic birthday note for wife: 'I would have been completely lost if...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman, DU graduate, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

The UPSC, which is renowned for hiring the most creative thinkers and motivators in the nation, sees the dreams of thousands of applicants.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 02, 2024, 06:16 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aspiring bureaucrats find inspiration in Chandrajyoti Singh, who has become a national hero, for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)'s Civil Services Examination (CSE), which is considered one of the hardest exams in the country. Singh, who comes from a military family, has had an incredible journey to become an officer in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).  

The UPSC, which is renowned for hiring the most creative thinkers and motivators in the nation, sees the dreams of thousands of applicants. It takes years to prepare for the UPSC exam, and only a small percentage of candidates are able to pass it after enduring the difficult process. Even fewer pass it on their first try.

Daughter of retired army officer Col. Dalbara Singh and Lieutenant Colonel Meen Singh, Chandrajyoti Singh is one of the few people who passed the UPSC exam on her first try. Singh was brought up in a structured and inspiring environment where her parents taught her the virtues of tenacity and commitment at a young age.

Her pursuit of excellence is evident in her academic career. In the class 10 board exams, Singh received a perfect score of 10 CGPA from APJ School in Jalandhar. In the class 12 exams, he achieved an outstanding 95.4% from Bhawan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh. In 2018, she pursued her studies further and graduated with honours in history from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, with a 7.75 CGPA. 

Singh started preparing for the UPSC in 2018 after taking a year off following graduation. She achieved an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 28 after employing a strict strategy and unwavering dedication to pass the UPSC exam. Chandrajyoti Singh, then 22 years old, took on the distinguished title of an IAS officer.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who led Mukesh Ambani's Rs 20607 crore company for 10 years, now resigned as...

Indian Army and Punit Balan Group collaborate to develop India's first constitution park

Not Arshad Warsi, but this pan-India actor was signed to play Munna Bhai's Circuit, he left film because...

Meet actress, who dated TV star, got pregnant before marriage to top Indian cricketer, quit Bollywood for...

Police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University while clashes break out at UCLA

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement