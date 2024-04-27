Twitter
Bollywood

This low-budget film was rejected by Salman, Akshay, Aamir; later became blockbuster, won 3 National Awards

This Rs 10-crore film was rejected by many superstars, but later became an all-time blockbuster.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 02:20 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Tabu's still from Border (Image: Screengrab)
Over the years, there have been many examples of small-budget films that broke several box office records and emerged to be a blockbuster like Secret Superstar,  Bheja Fry, Andhadhun, and more. Another such film, that featured multiple stars, was rejected by many actors but later became a blockbuster. 

The film we are talking about not only became an all-time blockbuster but also won multiple National Awards and now the film is all set to have its sequel too. It is none other than 1997 film Border. 

Helmed by JP Dutta, Border is an epic war drama set during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and is based on the events of the battle of Longewala. The film boasts of a talented star cast including Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sudesh Berry, and Puneet Issar along with Tabu, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Pooja Bhatt in key roles. 

Sanjay Dutt had signed the film first, however, due to his jail term, he was replaced by Jackie Shroff. Juhi Chawla was offered to play Sunny Deol’s wife, but she rejected the role because she didn't want to play a minor role and it was then played by Tabu. 

Well, not only this, but many other stars like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, and Saif Ali Khan were all approached for Akshaye Khanna's role, but Salman Khan said he was not ready for the film. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, said that he was busy with Ishq, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar declined for unknown reasons and Ajay Devgan declined as he does not feature in a multi-starrer.

Well, despite this, the film went on to be a huge commercial and critical success. Made in just Rs 10 crore, the film collected Rs 64 crore worldwide and earned a profit of Rs 54 crore. J.P. Dutta's Border also won several accolades. It won not one or two but three National Awards including Best Feature Film on National Integration, Best Lyricist, and Best Male Playback Singer. Now, the makers are set to bring a sequel to the film which is reportedly going to star Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana. However, the final confirmation about the same is yet to be announced.

