Bhaiyya Ji trailer: Manoj Bajpayee promises blood bath to avenge his brother's death, fans get Gangs of Wasseypur feels

Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film features him as a ruthless, mastermind person who is set to avenge his brother's death.

Manoj Bajpayee is all set to entertain the fans with his upcoming action film which also marks his 100th film. The makers of the film released an intriguing trailer of the movie leaving fans excited.

On Thursday, the makers of Bhaiyya Ji released an action-packed trailer of Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji. The trailer shows how Manoj Bajpayee, 'father of Robinhood' embarks on a mission to avenge his brother's death and promises a blood bath in the fight. The trailer promises a gripping narrative and showcases the actor in his signature desi avatar. Fans are in for a treat with the much-anticipated face-off between Bajpayee and the formidable Suvinder Pal Vicky. The trailer also offers a glimpse into Manoj Bajpayee's heart-racing action sequences and emotional portrayal, setting the stage for the film's highly awaited release.

Fans shared the ir excitement for the movie. One of the comments read, "giving Gangs of Wasseypur feels." Another user commented, "no one can beat this man in desi avatar." Another user wrote, "Looks like we are going to get the Gangs of Wasseypur fun after a long time." Another wrote, "This is going to be blockbuster."

Alongside Bajpayee, the film features Suvinder Pal Vicky as the lead antagonist, with Zoya Hussain, Vipin Sharma, and Jatin Goswami in pivotal roles. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Bhaiyya Ji marks second collaboration between Manoj Bajpayee and the award-winning team of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, including director Apoorv Singh Karki, producer Vinod Bhanushali, and writer Deepak Kingrani.

Vinod Bhanushali, Samiksha Shael Oswal & Shabana Raza Bajpayee present, Bhaiyya Ji, a Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios production. This revenge drama is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar and is set to release on 24th May 2024 in theatres.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.