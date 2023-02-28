Manoj Bajpayee reveals why he gave up on his dancing dream, know here

Credit: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for his films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Satya, Aligarh, The Family Man, has shared that he was really fond of dancing and thought to exhibit his skills as a dancer on the screen until he saw Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's dance.

The actor, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming film Gulmohar along with Sharmila Tagore, recently appeared on the chat show The Bombay Journey X Sunday Brunch. Talking about his affinity for singing he said, "Since I'm from theatre, there used to be a prerequisite that an artiste should know how to sing. Main naachta bhi tha (I used to dance as well)."

Manoj revealed that he is a trained Chhau dancer. "Main Chhau dance mein trained hoon par fir jab maine Hrithik ko dekha toh maine socha aaj se dancing ka khwaab band (I'm trained in Chhau dance but when I saw Hrithik performing, my dreams of dancing were shattered). I was like Ab ye nahi seekh sakta main (I can't learn this now)."

Recently, Manoj Bajpayee shared glimpses from his ancestral home in Bihar to promote his upcoming family drama Gulmohar. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Manoj dropped a video and showed the viewers his ancestral home in Bihar.

Showing a corner of the house, Manoj said, "There used to be an Almira where my mother used to keep barfi, pera and curd. I used to steal and eat them." Manoj also revealed that he visited the place for the first time after his mother`s demise. Taking a tour of the house, Manoj shared 'home is where the heart is.'

Helmed by Rahul Chittella, the film stars Sharmila Tagore, Simran, and Suraj Sharma in the lead roles and is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 3, 2023.

Talking about the essence of the movie, Manoj said, "There’s something for everyone in the movie. It will make you choke and it will make you laugh." Gulmohar revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home ‘Gulmohar’ and how this shift in their lives is a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with personal secrets and insecurities. A decision taken by Kusum (Sharmila Tagore) catches the family by surprise, especially her son Arun (Manoj Bajpayee) and more follows.

While talking about the film, Manoj Bajpayee said, “Gulmohar is a film with a lot of heart and love. It explores the simplicities and complexities that lie within a family. Situated in the heart of our capital, it is a movie that all can relate to. With a stellar cast, Gulmohar does justice to every single character and each one stands out from the other. Hoping for audiences to enjoy this movie with their families on Disney+ Hotstar.”

(With inputs from IANS and ANI)

