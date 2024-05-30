This classic was made by director in frustration, was rejected by Amitabh, Naseer, inspired many filmmakers, earned...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Outrage over woman's dance at Mumbai airport sparks calls for action, watch

Azim Premji gets a sigh of relief from High Court, long pending criminal case now…

Two actors, had to share one cigarette in poverty; now one is superstar, other OTT king, together worth Rs 6500 crore

Meet actor who had superhit debut, suddenly quit Bollywood at 27, had a secret marriage, now runs Rs 4700-crore company

Anil Ambani goes electric, heads to Mukesh Ambani’s party in powerful EV, price starts at Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Outrage over woman's dance at Mumbai airport sparks calls for action, watch

Azim Premji gets a sigh of relief from High Court, long pending criminal case now…

Two actors, had to share one cigarette in poverty; now one is superstar, other OTT king, together worth Rs 6500 crore

This bird never sets its foot on land

Common habits of successful people

10 unseen images of asteroid captured by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Manmohan Singh Slams PM Modi, Says PM Modi Is 'Lowering Dignity of PMO With Hate Speeches

Heatwave In India: What Is The Reason Behind India's 50°C Heatwave? | El Nino Effect Explained

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can BJP Surpass Its 2019 Tally Of 303 Seats? | BJP | CONGRESS | NDA | INDIA

Meet actress who worked as HR, started career as TV anchor, then became superstar, her net worth is..

Madhurima Tuli mocked for apologising to Hrithik Roshan for ignoring him 2 years go: 'Viral hone ka tareeka casual hai'

Two actors, had to share one cigarette in poverty; now one is superstar, other OTT king, together worth Rs 6500 crore

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

This classic was made by director in frustration, was rejected by Amitabh, Naseer, inspired many filmmakers, earned...

Made in the reported budget of Rs 12 lakhs, this iconic crime drama grossed Rs 9 crores.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 31, 2024, 09:08 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

This classic was made by director in frustration, was rejected by Amitabh, Naseer, inspired many filmmakers, earned...
A still from iconic crime drama
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    In Bollywood, a few landmark films impacted or changed the film industry for good. Today, we will discuss a crime drama that inspired some of the biggest names of the industry. This movie had an ensemble cast, and it was made by the director in frustration. The film was produced on a limited budget, and several biggies rejected this film. Still, when the movie was released, it changed the crime drama genre. Today, Parinda has gained a cult status among moviegoers, but the journey of the making could be an interesting movie itself.

    Parinda was made by a frustrated Vidhu Vinod Chopra

    Parinda is filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's second film. His debut directorial, suspense thriller film Khamosh with Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Amol Palekar, failed to find distributors and Chopra had to release the film at Mumbai's Regal Cinema. After this film, a frustrated Chopra decided to make a more commercial Hindi film about two brothers on the streets of Mumbai, which became Parinda. 

    Actors who rejected Parinda 

    Chopra wanted Amitabh Bachchan to play the role of elder brother, Kishen. However, he declined the film due to unknown reasons. Then, Chopra approached Shah for the same role, but he also rejected the film. Anil Kapoor, who was finalised for younger brother, Karan, recommended Jackie Shroff's name. Anil also insisted Jackie hear the songs and script, and then he agreed to meet Chopra. 

    When Nana Patekar was hospitalised 

    In Parinda, Nana Patekar plays the main antogonist, ganglord Anna. During the climax, the film's crew lost control of a fire they built using rubber solution and petrol, which led to Patekar suffering from serious burns. As per media reports, Patekar was critically injured and hospitalised for nearly two months, and he returned to filming after a year.

    Box office collection of Parinda

    Made in a reported budget of Rs 12 lakh, Parinda was released in cinemas on November 3, 1989, to positive critical and audience reviews. As per the media reports, Parinda grossed Rs 9 crores, becoming one of the year's biggest hits.

    Directors who got inspired by Parinda

    Parinda left a significant mark on moviegoers and filmmakers. Directors including, Nikhil Advani, Anurag Kashyap, Ram Gopal Varma, and Mahesh Manjrekar were highly influenced by Parinda.

    Read: This iconic film was made on suggestion by former Prime Minister, was rejected by Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, earned..

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    ED attaches over Rs 290 crore properties including shops in Noida's GIP mall

    T20 World Cup 2024: Schedule, format, venues, timing, livestreaming details and more

    RudraM-II missile proves efficacy in DRDO evaluation

    Meet Mukesh Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta's sister, Diya Mehta Jatia daughter of business tycoon, her father is...

    This small-budget blockbuster was rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, attained cult status, made director star; film earned...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

    Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

    Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

    AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement