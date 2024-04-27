This low-budget film with no star is 2024's highest-grossing Indian film; beat Fighter, Shaitaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Twitter
The highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 is a low-budget title, which has grossed Rs 350 crore and beaten big names like Fighter, Shaitaan, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

article-main
Teja Sajja in HanuMan
2024 has not quite been as bumper for Indian films as 2023 was. The previous year had seen hits like Pathaan in the first quarter of the year. However, 2024 has seen no Indian film cross Rs 400 crore, let alone Rs 1000 crore so far. And while the bigger films have crashed at the box office, one small-budget Telugu film has ruled the roost, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of the year so far.

The highest grossing Indian film of 2024 is...

Till April 26, only two Indian films have even crossed the Rs 300-crore mark in worldwide earnings this year. The first of them is Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, the director’s follow up to Pathaan, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. However, despite its huge star cast and massive budget, Fighter has been upstaged by HanuMan, the Telugu superhero film from Prasanth Varma. The film, made on a modest budget of Rs 40 crore, has earned over Rs 350 crore worldwide so far, a shade above Fighter’s Rs 337-crore haul. HanuMan stars Teja Sajja in the titular role, and establishes a new cinematic franchise.

Other highest-grossing Indian films of 2024

Apart from these two, the top 10 of high grossers in 2024 is dominated by films from the south with Bollywood barely getting featured. Malayalam films Manjummel Boys (Rs 236 crore), The Goat Life (Rs 150 crore), and Premalu (Rs 135 crore) sit at the 3rd, 6th, and 8th spots respectively. Telugu films Guntur Kaaram (Rs 178 crore) and Tillu Square (Rs 124 crore) sit pretty at 5th and 10th. The only Bollywood movies in the list, apart from Fighter, are Shaitaan (Rs 211 crore), Crew (Rs 147 crore), and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Rs 133 crore).

