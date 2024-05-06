HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 UPDATE: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result date announced, know how to check

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Billionaire with Rs 1099286 crore net worth to bet big on India, aims to invest in...

Salman Khan house firing case: Family of accused who died in custody moves High Court, alleges custodial torture, murder

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Smriti Irani, BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Nitin Gadkari, BJP candidate from Maharashtra’s Nagpur constituency

'Ta Ra Rum Pum 2?': Ibrahim Ali Khan meets Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc at Miami Grand Prix, fans react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Smriti Irani, BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Nitin Gadkari, BJP candidate from Maharashtra’s Nagpur constituency

'Ta Ra Rum Pum 2?': Ibrahim Ali Khan meets Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc at Miami Grand Prix, fans react

10 amazing images of the solar system captured by NASA

9 most polluted countries in world

Vegetarian foods rich in omega-3

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Salman Khan house firing case: Family of accused who died in custody moves High Court, alleges custodial torture, murder

Meet Indian woman wearing outfit worth Rs 83 crore to Met Gala 2024 red carpet; not Priyanka, Deepika, Alia, Isha Ambani

Meet India's highest paid director, charges 30 times more than his stars; not Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Atlee, Karan Johar

HomeEducation

Education

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 UPDATE: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result date announced, know how to check

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 Date: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the result date of Class 10.

Latest News

Sonali Shama

Updated : May 06, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 Date: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the result date of Class 10, HPBOSE official has confirmed. HPBOSE Class 10th results will be released on May 7. Once announced, students can check the HP board 10th results on the official website hpbose.org.

The HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 final exams were conducted from March 2 to 21, 2024. The papers were conducted from 8:45 am to 12 pm, except for Class 12 Painting, Graphic, Sculpture, and Applied Arts subjects, which were held from 8:45 am to 10 am.

The HPBOSE Class 12 result was announced in April. This year, In Class 12, 85,777 candidates appeared of whom 63,092 or 73.76 percent cleared the exam.

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024: Steps to Check Result

  • Visit the board's official website, hpbose.org.
  • Open the results page.
  • Go to Class 10 final examination results.
  • Enter the login details.
  • Submit and check your result.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR, left after a year, he is now…

IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli help Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: From Amit Shah to Dimple Yadav, here are the bigwigs in fray tomorrow

Mumbai: IMD issues ‘high sea waves’ alert for today; check safety advisory

9 government jobs that pay more than IAS, IPS officer's salary

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement