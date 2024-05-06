HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 UPDATE: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result date announced, know how to check

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 Date: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the result date of Class 10, HPBOSE official has confirmed. HPBOSE Class 10th results will be released on May 7. Once announced, students can check the HP board 10th results on the official website hpbose.org.

The HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 final exams were conducted from March 2 to 21, 2024. The papers were conducted from 8:45 am to 12 pm, except for Class 12 Painting, Graphic, Sculpture, and Applied Arts subjects, which were held from 8:45 am to 10 am.

The HPBOSE Class 12 result was announced in April. This year, In Class 12, 85,777 candidates appeared of whom 63,092 or 73.76 percent cleared the exam.

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024: Steps to Check Result