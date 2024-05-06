Twitter
'Hey bhagwan!': Kangana Ranaut says she is most respected person in Bollywood after Amitabh Bachchan, gets trolled

Kangana Ranaut claimed that she is the most respectable person in Bollywood after Amitabh Bachchan.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 06, 2024, 12:00 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, who is contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, recently claimed that she is the most respected person in Bollywood after Amitabh Bachchan during one of her election rallies.

In the clip, Kangana can be heard saying, “Sara desh hairaan hai, ki wo Kangana, chahe Rajasthan chali jau, chahe mai West Bengal chali jau, chahe mai Delhi chali jau, chahe mai Manipur chali jau, aisa lagta hai ki mano itna pyaar aur itna sammaan… Mein daave se keh sakti hu ke Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad aaj kisiko industry me milta hai to wo mujhe milta hai. (The whole country is surprised… whether I go to Rajasthan, or I go to West Bengal, or I go to Delhi, or I go to Manipur, it feels like there is so much love and respect. I can confidently say that after Amitabh Bachchan ji, if anyone gets such love and respect in the industry, I get it.)”

KRK also shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Bollywood Main Amitabh Bachchan Sahab Ke Baad respect sirf Kangna Deedi Ko Milta Hai. Really? Ye Kabse Huwa! (After Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut is the only person who got respect in Bollywood. Really? When did this happen?”

The actress-turned-politician got brutally trolled after the clip went viral. One of the social media users wrote, “isko wapas Bollywood le jao galat jagah aa gayi thi (Please take her back in Bollywood, she has come to the wrong place).” Another person commented, “Hey bhagwan !!! Ye kaun hai bhai !!!! (Ohh God!!! Who is she bro?).”

Meanwhile, Kangana recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party has fielded Kangana from the Mandi constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sharing the news, the actress wrote, "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta's own party, Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant.”

