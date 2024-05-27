Rajkot Game Zone Fire 24 Dead In Massive Fire At Gaming Zone In Gujarat Rescue Operation Underway

Rajkot Game Zone Fire: 24 Dead In Massive Fire At Gaming Zone In Gujarat, Rescue Operation Underway Following a tragic fire incident at a gaming zone in Rajkot, which claimed the lives of 25 individuals, rescue operations are currently ongoing. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has swiftly directed the municipal corporation and administration to initiate immediate rescue and relief efforts. Furthermore, instructions have been issued to prioritize the prompt treatment of the injured. Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava has confirmed the recovery of approximately 20 bodies, which have been sent to the hospital for further investigation.