Will Nirahua Be Able To Defeat SPs Dharmendra Yadav In Azamgarh | BJP | Lok Sabha Election 2024

Dinesh Lal Nirahua Vs Dharmendra Yadav: The last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is near. One of these seats is Azamgarh which is going to be very exciting. From here, BJP has fielded Bhojpuri superstar Nirahua, while SP has once again placed its bets on Dharmendra Yadav. Now it remains to be seen who wins among the two candidates.