INDIA
Dinesh Lal Nirahua Vs Dharmendra Yadav: The last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is near. One of these seats is Azamgarh which is going to be very exciting. From here, BJP has fielded Bhojpuri superstar Nirahua, while SP has once again placed its bets on Dharmendra Yadav. Now it remains to be seen who wins among the two candidates.
Kim Kardashian suffers leg injury, uses crutches to move, inform fans with her photo...
'This ability to turn...': Bill Gates reveals his childhood practice that played crucial role in his success
Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun set to become biggest Indian star, his film expected to cross Rs... in 3 days
Anil Ambani's company settles its outstanding interest of Rs 1310745780 with...
This woman IAS officer gets bail, was suspended, jailed due to...
'Will always be against...': Samajwadi Party pulls out of MVA alliance in Maharashtra, here's why
IND vs AUS, 2nd Test in Adelaide Day 2 Session 3 highlights: India slump to 128/5 at stumps after Australia strike back
CBSE issues show-cause notice against 34 affiliated schools because of...
370,000 people displaced by escalation of hostilities in Syria, says UN
'It will happen soon': Aamir Khan CONFIRMS working with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, says 'it will need...'
'This is pathetic...': Rohit Sharma slammed for poor captaincy in 2nd Test vs Australia
Meet Indian origin man, who runs Rs 26248 crore startup as CEO, married to WWE wrestler, he is...
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Integrated parking, commercial spaces to be developed at 6 stations, to offer...
SHOCKING: Sleepy bank employee accidentally transfers Rs 20000000000, know what happened next
Aishwarya Rai's co-star calls her 'total opposite' of her husband Abhishek Bachchan: 'She is someone...'
Shah Rukh Khan calls himself 'semi-orphan', 'outsider' who became 'king' of Bollywood: 'No family of mine...'
Viral video: 80 kilo giant snake fall through celling in Malaysia, netizens ask 'how do they even get...'
World's richest man Elon Musk becomes Donald Trump’s top political donor with contribution of Rs…
What causes people to have dimples? Know here
Bhavish Aggarwal’s Rs 39967 crore company receives another notice, gets 15 days to...
Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result December 7 Saturday Dear Narmada lucky draw, check full list here
India emerges as third nation in billionaires with 185 persons, 1st rank is secured by...
Watch: Mohammed Siraj gives aggressive send off to Travis Head, gets booed by Adelaide crowd
7 brands you didn’t know are owned by Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani: Ajio, Hamleys and…
'Coming to eat Shoaib Akhtar's legacy': Mohammed Siraj's 181.6 kmph blunder ignites meme frenzy
Bigg Boss 18: Farah Khan lashes out at Rajat Dalal for being violent, says no women needs his protection: 'Tu tera dekh'
IND vs AUS, 2nd Test in Adelaide Day 2 Session 2 highlights: Travis Head hits century, Bumrah takes 4 wickets
'Agar main anpadh hota...': Man's 'brutal' review of Pushpa 2 takes internet by storm, WATCH viral video
Bihar Board Exam timetable 2025: BSEB Class 10, 12 exam dates announced at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Vinod Kambli Net Worth: Sachin Tendulkar's childhood friend once owned crores, now only gets...
Saira Banu is diagnosed with pneumonia, Dilip Kumar's wife has two clots, report says 'actress is unable to...'
Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga rejects Javed Akhtar's criticism, questions his credibility
Want to have dinner with Donald Trump, Melania Trump? You will have to pay Rs...
52-year-old man shot dead by unidentified assailants in Delhi's Shahdara, probe underway
KRK mocks Emraan Hashmi for ignoring fans at Abu Dhabi airport: 'Uska driver bhi uski film nahi dekhta aur..'
Bangladesh’s Tilt Toward China and Pakistan: Growing concern for India
Pune-Based entrepreneur launches Chhunchi - The Needles Craft: Online store for saree lovers in India
Architect AI by 2Moons: Future tool every architect needs
Nagarjuna Akkineni holds Sobhita Dhulipala's hair at Srisailam temple, Reddit users ask, 'sorry, who's the husband again
How much do Rapido, Uber riders earn? Bengaluru man's SHOCKING revelation, earns Rs... in 13 hours
Parents of teen, who fell to death from amusement park ride, get compensation worth Rs..., know story here
Airport diaries: Kareena Kapoor Khan off on family vacation with Tim, Jeh; Arjun Kapoor tells pap 'tobacco khana...'
IND vs AUS, 2nd Test in Adelaide Day 2 Session 1 highlights: Travis Head hits 50, Australia lead by 11 runs
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shines in pink with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at wedding; netizens notice...
Narayana Murthy buys luxury flat in Bengaluru, name of place is linked to Vijay Mallya, price will SHOCK you, it is...
Mumbai to Pune in 25 minutes? This Indian Hyperloop test track promises faster travel than flight, check details
Watch: Deepika Padukone's video teaching Kannada to Diljit Dosanjh at his Bengaluru concert goes viral
Meet India’s first female IAS officer who inspired generations, also second woman to crack UPSC exam, she is...
Telangana: Five killed as car plunges into lake in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, probe underway
Was Eknath Shinde upset? Know what Devendra Fadnavis said about his deputies: Shindeji is emotional...'
After Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpse of her 'most beautiful...'
Delhi pollution: Air quality nears 'poor' level in Delhi-NCR, AQI at...
Meet Indian genius, who built Rs 100 crore firm in 1 year at age 16, her business is…
Forged in history: The enduring partnership between Nepali and Indian Armies
Pushpa 2's Sreeleela promotes Kissik with a young fan, Ibrahim Ali Khan says 'why have you molested...'
Rannvijay Singha recalls Rhea Chakraborty's 'worst situation' after Sushant Singh Rajput's death: 'She knows who...'
Saudi Arabia launches its own cold drink, will challenge Coca Cola, Pepsi, it is made from...
Kerala Lottery Results December 7: Karunya KR 683 Saturday lucky draw result TODAY
Who is Khan Sir? Is he still in custody after joining BPSC aspirants' protest in Patna? Check latest update here
Tamannaah Bhatia, Nora Fatehi barred from performing at Anup Jalota, Shankar Mahadevan's concert, here's why
Naga Chaitanya REVEALS he wants to have 'couple of kids' with Sobhita Dhulipala: 'When I’m 50 years old...'
Shillong Teer Result TODAY December 7, 2024 Saturday: Check 1st, 2nd-round lucky winning numbers
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Allu Arjun's film continues to beat SRK's Jawan, RRR, creates history, earns..
Storm Darragh: Three million people urged to stay indoors HERE as it braces for 90mph winds
Meet Pragya Nagra, Malayalam actress whose alleged intimate video has gone viral
India issues travel advisory for its citizens in Syria: 'Leave at the...'
Meet man, IIT-JEE topper with 337 marks in JEE Advanced, got admission in IIT Bombay with AIR 1 and then…
Diljit Dosanjh’s quirky introduction for Deepika Padukone’s FIRST appearance after Dua’s birth goes viral, watch video
Meet man who began his career at SBI, after four decades retired as MD of IOB, now leads company worth...
Meet man who cracked AIIMS entrace exam at 16, cleared UPSC at 22 and quit his IAS job, later build company worth Rs...
'It is not ideal....': Cheteshwar Pujara breaks down India's ineffective bowling performance on Day 1
Meet woman, who got married at very young age, lost her husband , mother of 3 children, now runs business worth Rs...
Meet DU grad, who left her job to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam on third attempt, secured AIR...
Viral video: Young woman dances to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Crazy Kiya Re' song, netizens say ‘justifying every...'
'She nailed it': Girl's sizzling dance on 'Aaj ki Raat' sets internet on fire, WATCH viral video
Allu Arjun announces Rs 25 lakh donation to family of woman killed at Pushpa 2 stampede, says 'we will also cover...'
DNA TV Show: Centre, opposition lock horns over currency notes discovered in Abhishek Manu Singhvi's RS seat
Did Mohammed Siraj bowl 181.6 kmph delivery in Adelaide pink-ball Test vs AUS? Speed-gun error sparks online frenzy
Pushpa 2 box office collection day 2: Allu Arjun film crosses lifetime earnings of part 1 in just two days, earns...
Cyclone Fengal: Centre approves Rs 944 crore as aid for Tamil Nadu
'Neither he was arrested, nor...': Bihar police refute claims of Khan sir's arrest
This is the world's oldest newlywed couple with a combined age of 202 years
What was the favourite dish of Mughal emperors Akbar and Auranangzeb? Not Biryani or Kabab, it was…
Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala make first public appearance after wedding; visit Srisailam temple with Nagarjuna
‘Prize money bhi copy...':Pakistani participant trolled organisers for copying Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, WATCH
Pushpa 2 box office collection day 1: Allu Arjun film creates history, collects Rs 294 crore on opening day
'Committed to farmers' welfare', affirms Shivraj Singh Chouhan amid 'Delhi Chalo' protest
IND vs AUS: Mohammed Siraj angrily hurls ball at Marnus Labuschagne after 'beer snake' distraction - Watch
When will the world end? know the time and day predicted by famous scientist, NASA replies by...
Know how Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang who is 11th richest in the world is avoiding to pay Rs 65000 crore in taxes
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan row: Mumbai Court asks cops to file FIR against Ali Abbas Zafar for cheating Vashu Bhagnani
Elon Musk grabs attention as he carries son X on his shoulders at the Capitol
Uttar Pradesh: 8 killed, 14 injured after double-decker bus crashes into water tank in Lucknow-Agra Expressway
India offers condolences after 56 lives lost in Guinea football tournament stampede
Aamir Khan reveals why he decided to quit Bollywood after Laal Singh Chaddha, how his kids stopped him: 'I felt...'
Nita Ambani once again proves her style icon status in black Prada dress, it costs Rs...
IND vs AUS BGT 2024 2nd Test in Adelaide Session 3 highlights: Mitchell Starc shines on Day 1, AUS 86/1 at stumps
Pantone reveals the 'Colour Of The Year 2025'; Hint: It may remind you of coffee
Meet DU graduate who left job to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam on third attempt without coaching, secured AIR...
Meet man with net worth of Rs 159651205000, from small village in Rajasthan, now lives near Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia