Lok Sabha Election 2024 Who Is Winning In UP BJP Or Congress | NDA Vs INDIA | SP | LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Is Winning In UP, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA | SP | LS Polls Who Will Win In UP?: 6 phases of Lok Sabha elections 2024 have been completed. Big changes are being seen in the equations before and after the elections. Now it is difficult to know which party (BJP Or Congress and SP) will win this election. But to know what are the current election equations, watch the full video-