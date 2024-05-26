Shah Rukh Khan sports mask in first public appearance post health scare; joins Gauri to cheer for KKR at IPL final

Shah Rukh Khan attended the IPL 2024 final to cheer his team Kolkata Knights Riders with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter, Suhana Khan, and sons AbRam and Aryan.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Chennai to attend the IPL 2024 final match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). This marks his first appearance days after he was hospitalised for heat stroke and dehydration.

During the match, SRK was spotted wearing a face mask and attending the match in the stands. For the big day, the superstar was accompanied by daughter Suhana Khan, sons Aryan and AbRam and wife Gauri Khan. His manager Pooja Dadlani, was also present. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan's family, Suhana’s best friends – Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor were also seen attending the match and cheering for KKR.

SRK's appearance has relieved his fans. Soon, his clip from the match went viral on the internet. Several fan clubs posted the video and expressed their delight to see him back. A fan wrote, "I love you very much. I pray to God to protect you from any harm. I wish from my heart a speedy recovery. You are a role model for all of us." Another fan wrote, "Seeing him happy makes my heart melt."

A day after SRK was hospitalised, his co-star, close friend, and KKR's co-owner Juhi Chawla, told News18 that the actor will be attending the IPL 2024 final. She said, "Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals."

On Wednesday, May 22, SRK was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad due to dehydration and heat stroke. According to the Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent, the actor was admitted to the hospital after he suffered dehydration and heat stroke. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki which also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others in key roles. Reportedly, he will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King with daughter Suhana Khan.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.