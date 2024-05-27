Not Raazi, Secret Superstar, The Kerala Story, Manikarnika; this was first female-led film to earn Rs 100 crore in India

Headlined by Kangana Ranaut in a double role, Tanu Weds Manu Returns was the first female-led film to earn Rs 100 crore in India.

In the last few years, there have been many female-led films that have created records at the box office. Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story, Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi, or Zaira Wasim-starrer Secret Superstar are a few of the recent blockbusters, which have been headlined by female actors. But do you know which was the first female-led film to earn Rs 100 crore in India?

This record belongs to Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Released in 2015, the romantic comedy was the direct sequel to the 2011 film Tanu Weds Manu. R. Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut, Jimmy Shergill, Deepak Dobriyal, and Swara Bhaskar reprised their roles in the sequel, while Kangana also played another role of a Haryanvi athlete. Both the movies were directed by Aanand L. Rai.

Upon its release, Tanu Weds Manu Returns won over the hearts of the audiences and critics with its humour, script, music, direction, and performances. The film earned Rs 150.71 crore net in India and grossed Rs 258 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. It became the first female-led film in the Rs 100-crore club.





The film also went on to win three National Film Awards - Best Actress to Kangana Ranaut, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Dialogues to Himanshu Sharma. Tanu Weds Manu Returns is now considered one of the best sequels made in Hindi cinema. The romantic comedy also starred Eijaz Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, KK Raina, Shishir Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, and Manu Rishi among others.

