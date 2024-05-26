Weather Update: Severe heatwave grips Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts relief from scorching heat on...

The ongoing heatwave continues to disrupt daily life, and the residents of Delhi-NCR are left hoping for a relief from the heat

Residents of Delhi-NCR are facing extreme heat and scorching winds over the past few days. The temperature in Delhi has soared to a blistering 47.7 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for the region.

Relief from the heatwave seems unlikely for Delhiites on Sunday. The severe heatwave is expected to continue in parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh until May 29. A 'Red Alert' has been issued for Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh, according to IMD.

Rising Temperatures

Along with Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) is also facing severe heat. Areas such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad are witnessing a continuous rise in temperatures. Both maximum and minimum temperatures are increasing, making the nights warmer too. On Saturday, some parts of Delhi recorded temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the forecast for Sunday predicts a minimum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 43 degrees Celsius in Delhi. In Gurugram and Faridabad, the minimum temperature is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 45 degrees Celsius.

