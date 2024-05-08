Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPad Pro with M4 chip and AI capabilities launched in India, price starts at Rs 99900

Three Indian nationals accused of killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar appear in Canadian court amid diplomatic crisis

Covishield maker AstraZeneca to withdraw its COVID-19 vaccine globally due to...

This superstar was in love with Muslim actress, was about to marry her, relationship ruined after death threats from..

Ratan Tata’s younger brother lives in a 2BHK flat, doesn’t use mobile phone, he still owns…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Three Indian nationals accused of killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar appear in Canadian court amid diplomatic crisis

Apple iPad Pro with M4 chip and AI capabilities launched in India, price starts at Rs 99900

This superstar was in love with Muslim actress, was about to marry her, relationship ruined after death threats from..

First Hindu king to marry Mughal princess

Shweta Tiwari sets internet on fire with bold photos from Thailand vacation 

Animals with close family ties

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

This superstar was in love with Muslim actress, was about to marry her, relationship ruined after death threats from..

Meet former beauty queen who competed with Aishwarya, made debut with a superstar, quit acting to become monk, is now..

Meet Madhuri Dixit’s lookalike, who worked with Akshay Kumar, Govinda, quit films at peak of career, is married to…

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPad Pro with M4 chip and AI capabilities launched in India, price starts at Rs 99900

The 11-inch and 13-inch devices will be available in silver and space black finishes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations, the company said in a statement.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 08, 2024, 09:06 AM IST

article-main
Apple iPad Pro
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Apple has refreshed its tablet line-up, with iPad Pro models housing new M4 chip and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The iPad Pro comes in two variants — a 13-inch model and a super-portable 11-inch model, with a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display with OLED technology.

    The 11-inch and 13-inch devices will be available in silver and space black finishes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations, the company said in a statement.

    The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 99,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 119,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

    The 13-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 129,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 149,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, said the company.

    “With the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, the next-level performance of M4, incredible AI capabilities, and support for the all-new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, there’s no device like the new iPad Pro,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering.

    The new iPad Pro, Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard are available to order, with availability in stores beginning May 15.

    The M4 chip features a new display engine to enable the precision, colour and brightness of the Ultra Retina XDR display.

    The new CPU offers up to four performance cores and now six efficiency cores, with next-generation machine learning (ML) accelerators to deliver up to 1.5x faster CPU performance over M2 chip.

    “Apple Pencil Pro brings powerful new interactions that take the pencil experience even further, and a new thinner, lighter Magic Keyboard is packed with incredible features,” the company informed.

    The new iPad Pro offers 100 per cent recycled aluminium enclosures.

    With iPadOS 17, users can customise the Lock Screen to make it more personal, said the company.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter, quietly quits board Bluesky

    Meet actress who became mother at young age, quit acting, career was ruined after marrying a superstar, then became...

    This Bollywood heroine was linked to terror outfits, disappeared, was found dead with family; their bodies were...

    Inside the data revolution: A journey through big data, AI, and cloud security with industry expert

    Most popular Indian song ever on Spotify has 50 crore streams; it's not Besharam Rang, Pehle Bhi Main, Oo Antava, Naina

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

    Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

    Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

    Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    MORE
    Advertisement